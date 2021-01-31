HBO MAX film “Unpregnant” premieres February 6 exclusively on HBO GO and HBO

HBO Max and WarnerMax’s original feature film, Unpregnant, adapted from the young adult HarperCollins novel of the same name, will premiere in Asia for the first time on 6 February at 9pm exclusively on HBO GO and HBO. Starring Haley Lu Richardson (“Split”; “Five Feet Apart”) and Barbie Ferreira (HBO’s “Euphoria”), the film offers a mix of humour and grounded human emotion as it tackles complicated friendships and the difficult road to adulthood.

Seventeen-year-old Ivy League-bound Veronica (played by Richardson) never thought she would want to fail a test – that is, until she finds herself clutching a piece of plastic with a giant plus sign glaring back at her. With conservative parents, an incompetent boyfriend, no car and a promising college-bound future now disappearing before her eyes, Veronica considers a decision she never imagined she would have to make. She makes a never-taken-lightly decision and turns to the only person who will not judge: her ex-best friend and legendary misfit Bailey (Barbie Ferreira). They embark on a 1,000 mile hilarious road trip to New Mexico over three days where they discover sometimes the most important choice you will make in life is who your friends are.

The film also stars Alex MacNicoll (“Thirteen Reasons Why”; “The 5th Wave”), Breckin Meyer (“Clueless”; “Garfield”), Giancarlo Esposito (“Breaking Bad”; “The Jungle Book”), Sugar Lyn Beard (“Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates”; “Sausage Party”), pop star Betty Who, Mary McCormack (“Private Parts”; “Deep Impact”), Denny Love (“Chicago P.D.”), Ramona Young (“Legends of Tomorrow”; “Blockers”) and Kara Royster (“Supernatural”; “Faking It”).

From Berlanti Schechter Films and PICTURESTART, the film is produced by Greg Berlanti (“Love, Simon”; “Arrow”) and Sarah Schechter (“The Flash”; “Riverdale”) for Berlanti Schechter Films alongside Erik Feig (“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”; “Warm Bodies”) for PICTURESTART. Executive produced by Michael Sledd (“I, Tonya”; “Dallas Buyers Club”), Michael McGrath (“Batwoman”), Lucy Kitada (“The Babysitters Club”) and Jessica Switch (“Nerve”), the film is directed by Emmy® winner Rachel Lee Goldenberg (“Valley Girl”, “The Mindy Project”), who also wrote the screenplay with authors Hendriks & Caplan, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (“Someone Great”), and William Parker.

Unpregnant is adapted from a book of the same name by authors Jenni Hendriks (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Ted Caplan (music editor for “The Hate U Give”; “The Greatest Showman”),

Stream or download Unpregnant on HBO GO. Download the app at the App Store or Play Store on your device and enjoy a free trial. You can also access HBO GO via Cignal or at https://www.hbogoasia.com/. HBO GO can be accessed via Android TV, Apple TV, LG TV and Samsung Smart TV – and comes with AirPlay and Google Cast functionality.