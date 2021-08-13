HealthNow gives back to Filipinos with “HealthDay” free doctor’s consultation and medicine deliveries

HealthNow is giving free video teleconsultations and medicine deliveries for registered users in line with its first anniversary.

Dubbed “HealthDay” set on August 20, HealthNow members can enjoy free “Consult Now” sessions with general practitioners, as well as free “Consult Later” bookings with specialists of high-demand medical fields. These include Pediatrics, OB-GYN, Dermatology, and many more.

In addition, users can enjoy free shipping and free Vitamin C on all medicine delivery orders!

HealthNow CEO Susana Beatriz Latay shared her excitement to be celebrating this milestone with their customers.

“As we continue to adapt to the ever-changing landscapes brought on by the global pandemic, we understand that consumers are looking for better ways to access their essentials, and health is certainly among their top considerations today. As we celebrate our first year, we recognize that we could not have gotten this far without our customers. That is why we also wanted this chance to give back for their support and patronage through the HealthDay promo,” said Latay.

HealthNow, a product of the collaboration between Globe’s 917Ventures and AC Health, is a mobile app that delivers a hassle-free experience in helping patients receive the medical help they need from the comfort of their homes.

With several cities across the country placed in quarantine, users can still enjoy the convenience and flexibility through HealthNow, as they are given the option of consulting a doctor anytime, anywhere via video, getting an e-prescription, and buying their pharmacy needs for same-day delivery.

Soon, they can easily book home service appointments for diagnostic tests and have their lab results interpreted online.

HealthNow is available in Google Play for Android and the App Store for iOS. Anyone can register using their mobile phone number, email address, or even their Facebook account. To know more about HealthNow, visit their website.

