HealthNow helps Filipinos deal with emotional crisis, mental health issues

Filipinos have been ranked third among the most optimistic consumers across 14 economies in Asia-Pacific. However, depression and other mental health conditions have been on the rise since the pandemic hit last year. In fact, New Good Feelings (NGF) Mindstrong’s 24/7 suicide hotline HOPELINE alone received a total of 30,452 calls in 2020 — a 250% surge compared to 8,610 calls in 2019.

HOPELINE was created in 2012 with Globe as its technology partner. To reach out to more people in need of immediate crisis intervention to de-escalate their heightened emotions and give guidance and information during their crucial moments, especially in these trying times, Globe and NGF expanded their partnership to include telehealth service integrator HealthNow.

HealthNow is a mobile application that helps patients conveniently consult with a doctor, buy medicine for delivery, and soon, schedule clinic appointments without leaving their homes. Currently, the app has over 600 doctors from various specializations nationwide. It also recognizes and accepts PWD/SC discounts for consultations and pharmacy transactions. The app may be downloaded from Play Store for Android and App Store for iOS. HealthNow is a joint venture between 917Ventures, the country’s largest corporate venture builder wholly-owned by Globe, and AC Health.

“Our vision in HealthNow is to make healthcare accessible for every Filipino in a tap. Mental health support continues to be very critical at this time, and so we’re happy to be renewing our collaboration with NGF to ensure our users get the right care they need when they need it most,” said Beia Latay, HealthNow CEO.

Through HealthNow, Globe and TM subscribers may quickly call the NGF HOPELINE for FREE anytime they want to talk to someone. HOPELINE can be found under the Urgent Help button on the welcome page of the HealthNow app.

Globe and NGF are optimistic that with an additional channel for customers to access and seek help, those undergoing an emotional crisis will be more encouraged to call HOPELINE.

“We understand how difficult it is for many people with depression to open up because of the stigma that goes with it. At this time, when we are trying to cope with social restrictions and the uncertainties of COVID-19, it becomes even more necessary to have access to professional help. Globe is empowering its customers who are struggling with mental health to do just that,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe Chief Sustainability Officer and SVP for Corporate Communications.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 264 million people of all ages suffer from depression globally. Yearly, close to 800,000 people die due to suicide, the second leading cause of death among 15-29-year-olds. Depression is also a leading cause of disability worldwide.

The integration of HOPELINE in HealthNow is part of Globe’s efforts to support mental health awareness in the Philippines. Aside from conducting mental health webinars, it also launched Hope Bank, an online support community particularly for frontliners and patients suffering from COVID-19 and other illnesses.

Download HealthNow on Android and iOS or dial 2919 for HOPELINE.

