HealthNow supports USAID campaign by making healthcare accessible with digital technology

HealthNow, a joint venture of Globe’s 917 Ventures and AC Health, is featured as the healthcare support and companion of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID’s) “It’s OK to Delay” campaign.

The campaign is backed by the Department of Health (DOH) and the Commission on Population and Development (POPCOM). It aims to enable young adults to make informed health choices to create a better future.

For HealthNow, the partnership is a step forward in promoting good health and well-being among young adults and enabling them to make sound decisions about their bodies through digital technology.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with USAID in providing a convenient way for young adults to get accessible healthcare services through the enabling power of technology so they can have the freedom and flexibility to live their lives in the best way possible,” said Beia Latay, HealthNow Chief Executive Officer.

Michelle Lang-Alli, Office of Health Director at the USAID-Philippines, said: “We’ve heard from young women that they are eager to make responsible health choices, but many of them don’t know where to get the information on how to start. That’s why we’re excited about this partnership between USAID and HealthNow. We fully support the use of digital technology to make health services and commodities more accessible to all Filipinos.”

HealthNow is currently offering discounts on video teleconsultation where fans and followers of the It’s OK to Delay campaign can get advice from doctors and even have medicines and other pharmaceutical items delivered to their doorstep. The promo is ongoing until September 30.

HealthNow brings health and care to every Filipino in a tap. It gives users convenient access to healthcare providers for teleconsultation, medicine deliveries, and, soon, home-service diagnostics through its easy-to-use app.

USAID has been the Philippines’ partner in sustainable and inclusive development for the past 60 years. In 2018, it launched the ReachHealth project to strengthen and improve access to critical health services for Filipino families by reducing the unmet need for reproductive health services across 11 regions in the Philippines. The project works to reach disadvantaged women, adolescents, and traditionally underserved populations with these services.

The Globe Group strongly supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly UN SDG No. 3, on providing good health and well-being and SDG No. 9 which highlights the roles of infrastructure and innovation as crucial drivers of economic growth and development. Globe is committed to upholding the United Nations Global Compact principles and contributing to 10 UN SDGs.