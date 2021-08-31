Healthy working relationships promote good work-life balance

Increased productivity while achieving common goals, trust and respect among co-workers, furthering one’s career with strong support in the workplace, development of long-lasting relationships, and, more importantly, a healthy work-life balance are positive results of having a good relationship with co-workers.

These were emphasized in the topic of the 10th edition of the Department of Education’s and Globe’s TAYO NAMAN! (Tulong, Alaga, Yakap at Oras para sa mga Tagapagtaguyod ng Edukasyon) 14-part webinar series hosted by DepEd School Division of Cagayan.

Raymond A. Magpantay, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Philippine Mental Health Association (PMHA), Inc. and ambassador to the Philippines for the non-profit No Bully based in San Francisco in the U.S., led the discussions about “Connecting and Building Healthy Relationships with Co-Workers.”

He shared with educators and parents who attended the webinar the different types of conflicts in the workplace, barriers in establishing good associations, how to manage conflicts, and techniques to establish and ensure healthy relationships.

“Filipinos value closeness and relationships with their family, friends, and co-workers. This is why we need to establish boundaries, assert ourselves and learn to self-regulate our emotions and reactions in different situations so we can really develop and sustain meaningful relationships at work and at home. Once we achieve this, we will be able to harness the power of learning from one another and the virtues of being humble and open,” Magpantay said.

Managing boundaries is the key to ensure that we do not leverage relationships unfairly or create an environment of favoritism. The seminar also emphasized the need to treat each team member with equal care, consideration, and respect. Whenever possible, it is important to include other people in work projects to further diversify our knowledge and perspectives. Importantly, we must be able to say NO even to our work friends to develop a culture of trust in respect.

“The pandemic has derailed many social activities and physical connection with friends, colleagues at work, and in some cases, even with family members. We are one with the DepEd and our teachers to help relearn, repair, and rebuild these relationships that are very important to our mental and emotional well-being. Through this initiative, we hope to reach more educators, parents, and students who feel burdened by isolation. Hindi po kayo nag-iisa. Sama-sama po tayo,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe SVP for Corporate Communications and Chief Sustainability Officer.

DepEd’s TAYO Naman! is an online Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) program for all education advocates, including teachers, non-teaching personnel, and parents. It is spearheaded by DepEd’s Disaster Risk Reduction Management Service (DRRMS) and Bureau of Human Resource and Organizational Development (BHROD) Employee Welfare Division in partnership with Globe’s Global Filipino Teachers (GFT) Series on Psychosocial Support Services, the Philippine Mental Health Association, Inc., MAGIS Creative Spaces, and Unilab Foundation.

The webinars are held every Friday until August 27, from 8:30 to 10:00 am and streamed live on Facebook thru: DepED Philippines, Deped DRRMS, andGlobe Bridgecom.

