Heartwarming mother and daughter story wins the grand prize in Natucair #DealWithTheSmell Viral Video Competition

A beautiful story of the enduring love shared between a mother and her daughter has claimed the top prize in the Natucair #DealWithTheSmell Viral Video Competition, an event focused on highlighting the creativity and vision of Filipino filmmakers.

Directed by Rodel Mercado, “Wedding Day” is a touching story of a daughter professing her gratitude and love for her mother on a very special wedding day. The film’s themes of the power of family and finding the courage to choose love again allowed it to take home the grand prize of P100,000.

In second place was Michael Ian Medico’s “The Smell That Cares,” a heist thriller with a comedic twist, an entry from Cagayan de Oro, bagged a cash prize of P50,000. Meanwhile in third place was Rico Roman Kamatoy’s “Sangsang,” a funny ghost story about a group of friends on a road trip to the province, which won P25,000.

Such was the level of talent on display during the competition that event organizers gave out a special citation to Glenn Doroja’s “Evocation.” Doroja’s film tells a somber story of fatherhood, loss, and the power of memory. For his efforts, Doroja bags a P5,000 prize with this special citation.

Meanwhile, the People’s Choice award goes to “MKSA” by Al-jhun Virgo, which takes home P5,000. The People’s Choice award is given to the video that garnered the most views on the official Insight 360 Consultancy Services YouTube channel during the judging period.

These videos were selected from a pool of twenty-three finalists which also included “Amoy ng Pag-ibig” by James Golla, “Ang Kabaliwan ni Val” by Alejandro Ramos, “Ang Tagapag-alaga ng Flower” by Joven Golla II, “Biag ni Lang-ang” by Robert Sagum, “COD” by Ken Leviste, “Dear Kuya” by Lancy Izzy Bautista, “Dear Melody” by Don Ralph Diaz, “Driver” by Harold Jay Silla, “Game On” by John Kenneth Paclibar, and “Home” by Joshua Alivio.

The finalists also included “Kaibigan” by Harold Jay Silla, “Ma” by John Kenneth Paclibar, “Natucair Dreams” by Reynold Cambay, “Pa” by Dexter Paul de Jesus, “Pabaon” by Lanie-Mae Bultic, “Paraiso” by Jose Carlo Gloria, “Tatlumpung Segundo” by Marco Paulo Castro, and “Tonyo’s Secret” by Jay-son Talusan.

All twenty-three videos shortlisted as finalists can now be viewed on YouTube.

Shintaro Noda, Regional Marketing Head of Earth Corporation, expressed great excitement over the results of the competition. “All these films show the immense talent that Filipino filmmakers have. Natucair Linen and Fabric Spray is proud to shine a spotlight on these incredible talents and the high quality work that they were able to produce,” says Shintaro. “Congratulations goes out to all the winners as well as all participants who took this opportunity to showcase their creativity through this contest.”

Natucair Linen and Fabric Spray is a premium spray that uses Japanese technology to remove odor-causing bacteria and viruses from fabrics. It kills >99.9% of odor-causing

bacteria, germs and viruses including SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19. It comes in three distinct variants—Sparkling Yellow, Pink Blossom, and Relaxing Purple.

Natucair is available in select supermarkets nationwide, Lazada and Shopee.