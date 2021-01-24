‘Hello Stranger: The Movie’ hits streaming platforms this Valentine’s season 2021

Coming from its huge success as digital BL (Boys’ Love) series in 2020, ‘Hello Stranger,’ top billed by Tony Labrusca and JC Alcantara, returns this February 12, 2021 as a full-length feature film.

Produced by ABS-CBN Films – Black Sheep, ‘Hello Stranger: The Movie’ is the first ever BL movie to be offered on a Valentine season by the Philippines’ biggest motion picture company.

In the film—this time helmed by Dwein Ruedas Baltazar–Xavier (Tony Labrusca) and Mico (JC Alcantara) or ‘XavMi’ take the virtual kilig into the real world, through a writing camp.

While they, along with extra push from their enabling friends, navigate their young and innocent love in a romantic beach resort, new characters will threaten their relationship with crazy shenanigans and quirky stunts.

Will this leave a dent in their love story or will ‘XavMi’ finally take this all the way to their happy ending?

It should be noted that the eight-part digital series, which serves as the start of Xavier and Mico’s love story, ran from June 24 to August 19 last year, garnering over a million views each episode released on Black Sheep’s official Facebook page (@BlackSheepABSCBN) and YouTube channel (/black_sheepph). Making it the most-watched Filipino BL series.

‘Hello Stranger: The Movie’ also marks the reunion project of Baltazar with Black Sheep following the award-winning 2018 film ‘Oda Sa Wala’. In the same year, she also wrote the screenplay of the hit movie, ‘Exes Baggage’, and in 2019, she co-wrote ‘Open’.

Still part of ‘Hello Stranger: The Movie’ are Vivoree, Gillian Vicencio, Patrick Quiroz and Miguel Almendras. Joining them in the film are Jin Macapagal, Jae Miranda and Markus Paterson.

Come and join the old gang, along with exciting new characters, as they celebrate youth and all forms of love this Valentine’s season.

‘Hello Stranger: The Movie’ streams worldwide via the following platforms: KTX.ph, iWant TFC, and TFC IPTV, Sky Cable pay-per-view, and Cignal pay-per-view. Distributed by Cinexpress, tickets are available at an early bird price of Php150.00 from January 20 to February 11, and Php200.00 on February 12 onwards.

A digital premiere night, meanwhile, will be held on February 11 at KTX.ph. Tickets for this event are available at Php200.00.