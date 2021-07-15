Heralding a New Era with Signature™ Collection by American Standard

Crafted as an embodiment of American Standard, the Signature™ Collection incorporates all the signature design elements of the brand – Frame, Pillow and Line. A culmination of Frame and Pillow forms Superellipse, a geometric shape that is exclusive to this collection, revolving around the theme of soft minimalism.

Gone are the days where bathrooms were purely functional rooms for basic cleansing. The bathrooms of today have evolved with urban living lifestyle, translating from pure functional areas to expressive modern spaces for personal relaxation.

Pure Simplicity of Form

Born from a medley of geometrical shapes, pillowed surfaces and defined edges, the Signature™ collection is a modern showcase of the brand’s three design signature elements: Frame, Pillow and Line.

A culmination of Frame and Pillow forms Superellipse, a geometric element that extends throughout the entire collection from basins, fittings, toilets to vanities.

More than just a rounded rectangle, the Superellipse design bears testament to user comfort as there are no sharp edges. Graduated lines and inviting curves make the faucets and bath/shower fittings a delight to handle.

By carefully refining the proportions and thickness of each fixture, the collection’s products present a lightweight appearance that blend more seamlessly into the bathroom architecture. This sophisticated balance between minimal and inviting aesthetics is enhanced by superior technologies to provide convenience, comfort and long-lasting functionality.

Soft Minimalism

Revolving around the theme of soft minimalism, Signature™ collection offers a whole suite of mono and mixer basin faucets, exposed and concealed bath and shower fittings, counter top basins and vessels, and an array of toilets and vanities that will fit any bathroom size and style.

The unique geometric form takes true shape in the Signature™ collection’s basins, vanities and even the toilets. With rounded edges and moderated curves, every fixture is a shape to behold.

The design element is signature right down to the smooth curvature of the basin’s interior, whether it is a countertop basin, semi-countertop or a vessel.

Vanities with rounded corners and framed countertops further complement the basins and provide user safety and peace of mind against sharp knocks.

With a variety of one-piece, close coupled back-to-wall, back-to-wall and wall hung toilets, each fixture is testament to the Superellipse form. The design extends even to the flush button on the tank lid and on the flush plates. Intended as a slight raise in the Superellipse shape, the flush button is an inviting shining beauty amidst the white ceramic and flush plate. Purposefully intuitive and comfortable, it is no wonder that flushing takes little, if not, no effort at all.

Form and Function

The Signature™ collection’s repertoire of toilets also come with a suite of HygieneClean Technologies to ensure that your bathroom is safe, clean and hygienic. The one-piece toilet features SiphonMax Flushing System with PowerRim that removes both light and heavy waste completely. The close-coupled, wall-hung and back-to-wall toilet features Double Vortex Flushing System with HygieneRim for maximum flushing with minimum effort. Signature™ toilets are also equipped with Aqua Ceramic for anti-stain and ComfortClean for antibacterial protection.

When it comes to showering, American Standard has a no holds barred approach for the ultimate showering experience. With innovative technologies that turn perfunctory cleansing rituals into total enjoyment, American Standard continues to shower consumers with delight. The water-saving Airnergize Technology infuses water with air to provide a luxurious shower experience, albeit consuming lesser water.

To top it off, a long-lasting chrome finishing of Durashine gives off a polished brilliance that exudes design excellence.

Humanizing Technology

Caring for consumers is inherent in American Standard products. Intended as a slight raise in the Superellipse shape, the flush button on the Signature™ toilet is an inviting shining beauty amidst the white ceramic or chrome flush plate. Purposefully intuitive and comfortable, it is no wonder that flushing takes little, if not, no effort at all.

The Comfort Angle feature on the basin faucets assures a splash-proof experience with just a simple tilt of the nozzle angle and ComfortMove engineers the use of a German cartridge that promises a smooth and precise handling movement in both faucets and shower fittings.

With EasyClick, one can easily toggle between spray mode types through a click of a button. And if the height of the hand shower requires adjustment, there is no need to fumble with a shower holder that refuses to budge. The patented hand shower holder design EasyGlide ensures a smooth motion in one fluid twist-and-go movement. Adjust it how you like it, single-handedly. Removing limescale, mold or dirt on showers and fittings is also a breeze with EasyClean. Simply wipe for effortless maintenance. After all, one should spend more time enjoying a shower than cleaning up after one.

The Signature™ collection truly embodies a reflection of sense, and an expression of style – created to be nothing but the best in design and style.