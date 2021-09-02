Here’s a Sneak Peek at the Top 99 Deals You Can’t Miss at Shopee’s 9.9 Super Shopping Day

Are you ready for the start of Shopee’s most exciting, action-packed shopping season yet? September marks the start of the busy -ber months, so if you want to get a head start on all your holiday shopping, you’ve come to the right place.

This 9.9 Super Shopping Day, you can look forward to plenty of big discounts from your favorite electronics, fashion, beauty, and home & outdoors brands. If you want to begin budgeting for your shopping spree, check out Shopee’s Top 99 Deals this 9.9 to help you narrow down your wish list. These exciting, limited deals are exclusively available on September 9. Grab them while you can, because you’ll only see price drops like these from your favorite brands during 9.9 Super Shopping Day. Check them out by heading over to http://shopee.ph/m/top99.

Meanwhile, take a sneak peek at the Top 9 Deals below:

Staying home with the whole fam? Make sure your house remains spick and span with Dyson V11 Fluffy+ Vacuum. It’s currently one of the most in-demand cordless vacuum cleaners on Shopee, and with 185AW suction power and a 60-minute run time, it’s not hard to see why.

Coffee lovers, we know you’ve had this Nespresso Inissia Coffee Maker on your wishlist for the longest time. This lightweight coffee machine comes equipped with an ergonomic handle, a folding drip tray, and a removable water tank that can hold 23.8 oz.

Curious to see what the air fryer fuss is all about? The Deerma KZ100 Air Fryer definitely lives up to the hype. Using its high-speed air circulation technology, you can whip up healthy food such as chicken, fish, sweet potatoes, corn, shrimp, and more in no time.

It’s important to stay thorough with cleaning routines during these times. Spray your bathroom with this Lysol Disinfectant Twin Pack. This hygiene essential dissolves the toughest toilet stains in seconds, kills 99.9% of viruses and bacteria, and deep cleans hard water stains, rust, and mineral deposits.

A sturdy pair of denim jeans is a good investment you’ll get much use out of in years to come. This pair of Levi’s Engineered Jeans provides a comfortable and relaxed fit, making it perfect for easy everyday style.

Calling all moms: now’s the time to stock up on baby essentials at great prices! Make sure to grab a few packs of Enfagrow A+ Powdered Milk, which contains a brain-boosting combination of MFGM Pro with DHA to support your child’s holistic development.

If you’ve been feeling stressed lately, a much-needed self-care pamper sesh might do you some good. Pat the tension away with Lancôme Youth Activator Serum, a concentrate that has been hailed by the beauty community as a miracle in a bottle. After cleansing and toning, apply this lightweight product to your face to keep your skin smooth, refined, and radiant.

Start a healthier routine from home and achieve the recommended number of steps per day with Ovicx Q2S Plus Treadmill. Its compact, foldable design will help you save space. It comes with a smart LCD display, Bluetooth functionality, and a tablet or phone holder.

Is the humid weather wreaking havoc on your skin? Integrate the Laneige Water Sleeping Mask Set into your nighttime skincare routine. This 9.9 Super Shopping Day exclusive includes Laneige’s Water Sleeping Mask EX, Cica Sleeping Mask, and Lip Sleeping Mask Berry for a brighter and clearer complexion.

This 9.9 Super Shopping Day, you can also enjoy discounts up to 90% off on brands such as Abbott, Havaianas, Maybelline, Nestlé, Colgate-Palmolive, Breyleemall.ph, Del Monte, Unilever Beauty, Adidas, P&G Beauty, Enfagrow, Huawei, Vivo, Pampers, Realme, and Xiaomi.

Enjoy the convenience of going cashless with ShopeePay, your all-in-one e-wallet. Top up your ShopeePay wallet conveniently now until September 8 through your debit card, online banking, or over-the-counter payment partners to enjoy exclusive ShopeePay promos such as up to 50% Bills Cashback when you pay for Meralco, Maynilad, and more; up to 50% off on mobile load; and ShopeePay ₱1 Deals from Puregold, Seaoil, Potato Corner, and more.

Until September 11, get the chance to win ₱100 worth of free money by activating your ShopeePay wallet, verifying your account, making a purchase worth at least ₱100 using ShopeePay, and signing up at https://shopee.ph/m/shopee-p-100-for-all.

For more deals this 9.9 Super Shopping Day, visit https://shopee.ph/m/99.

