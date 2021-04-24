The “New Staycation”: Here’s how Agoda helps Filipinos make safer and more convenient staycation bookings close to home

Travel these days has changed from what we were used to back in the day. Hygiene and safety measures have become a top priority when it comes to accommodations you book, as domestic travel gradually resumes.

Agoda works closely with its hotel partners to highlight properties offering strict adherence to local health and safety protocols for guests and staff alike, while providing flexible options for any unforeseen trip changes.

Below are some of the ways travel has changed and how Agoda has adapted to set the bar and ensure Filipinos looking for a much-needed change in scenery can enjoy a full staycation experience.

Making safety and sanitation measures more transparent with HygienePlus

To make it easier for travelers to know the hygiene and sanitation policies being implemented by hotels to adhere to COVID-19 health and safety standards, Agoda has developed the HygienePlus badge. Hotels like Shangri-La Boracay Resort & Spa and The Bellevue Resort in Bohol are conducting daily disinfection measures in all rooms and common areas with necessary sterilizing equipment. With Agoda’s HygienePlus feature, guests can also learn about hotels offering contactless check-in and check-out, and hotels that have a doctor or nurse on call at all times to attend to guests.

Providing flexible cancellation policies

With ever-changing travel protocols, having the option to make last-minute booking cancellations is a must for all travel, let alone staycationers. Agoda’s EasyCancel feature allows guests to cancel bookings up to 24 hours before arrival at no charge, taking the stress away from cancellations altogether.

The EasyCancel feature was created in response to customers’ need for more flexible booking arrangements. With this feature, guests can continue to make staycation plans for a well-intentioned respite from their usual ‘home scene’ without having to worry about possible changes in local travel restrictions. Travelers just need to look for the Agoda EasyCancel badge when making reservations, and they can rest assured of flexible cancellation policies for hassle-free booking.

Offering last-minute booking options with GoLocal Tonight

More than just being able to cancel hotel reservations, guests these days may look for a quick fix for a change of scenery, and need a way to book an accommodation, fast. According to Agoda search data, the Philippines is the 8th market in the Asia Pacific region with the most people searching same-day travel.

Agoda’s GoLocal Tonight lets travelers have that extra flexibility for when they need last-minute accommodations—and with great deals of up to 30% off to boot. So Filipinos who may be looking for an escape from their usual work-from-home screen situation can now make same-day bookings for a much-deserved working staycation or ‘workcation’ before travel restrictions change again.

For guests to be able to enjoy their sumptuous culinary offerings, hotels such as Kandaya Resort in Cebu provide physically-distanced dining options with a spacious and artfully partitioned indoor restaurant and a remarkable outdoor open air dining option where guests can experience good food and exceptional service out by the beach. Did anyone say romantic candle-lit dinner under the stars? Sign us up. Likewise, Escala Tagaytay also offers a romantic setup within your room complete with balloons, greeting banners, and a bottle of wine to sip on by the balcony while taking in the stunning view of Taal.

Extended stay options

Enjoying your staycation? Or maybe just stuck away from home due to revised quarantine restrictions? Agoda also now has long-term stays, so travelers can make bookings for up to 90 days and make their new room a home away from home.

Hotels like Segara Residences in Subic can provide a cozy home away from home with its tastefully designed interiors complete with a kitchenette for guests to enjoy without needing to leave the room for meals a few times a day.

“With special features like Hygiene Plus, EasyCancel, GoLocal Tonight, and long-term stays, Agoda lets you have your pick from its vast network of properties across the country so you can enjoy the perfect staycation with the best deals,” says Enric Casals, Regional Director, Southeast Asia and Oceania

“And as Philippine destinations cautiously open back up to domestic tourists, Agoda and its partner hotels are doing their part to ensure that COVID-19 safety protocols are in place to provide guests with a safe way to travel, unwind, and explore the world nearby—laying a blueprint for travel and tourism now, and easing into the industry’s future.”