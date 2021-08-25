“He’s Into Her” Is Now Available For Free Worldwide On iWantTFC

Fans of the phenomenally successful romantic comedy series “He’s Into Her” can now feel the kilig and good vibes from Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano, and the rest of the barkada wherever they are in the world as all of its episodes, documentary, and post-finale thanksgiving concert are now accessible for free globally on iWantTFC.

Just download the iWantTFC app (iOs and Android) or visit iwanttfc.com to stream “He’s Into Her’s” ten English-subtitled episodes, which chronicle Max (Belle) and Deib’s (Donny) cat-dog one-upmanship turned full-blown romance.

Fans can also relive the finale concert titled “Benison Ball,” where DonBelle and their co-stars Kaori Oinuma, Rhys Miguel, Criza Taa, Joao Constancia, Jeremiah Lisbo, Vivoree Esclito, Criza Taa, and Limer Veloso express their gratitude to the fans for the series’ success with exciting performances.

The whole cast and the production team also dish out must-see trivia about the making of the series in “He’s Into Her: The Journey.” The documentary looks into the stories and experiences of its team with never-before-seen footage, audition videos, and interviews.

These free offerings are iWantTFC’s treat to all fans and iWantTFC subscribers for their never-ending support and for continuing to make “He’s Into Her” one of the most watched shows on the platform.

Based on the popular Precious Pages-LIB novel by famous Pinoy author Maxinejiji, the “He’s Into Her” series is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Chad Vidanes. Fans can also look forward to the series’ second season that will also be available on iWantTFC.

The success of “He’s Into Her” has been unstoppable since it premiered in May, as many fans and netizens got hooked on the story from start to finish, pushing the iWantTFC app to the top of all free entertainment apps in the country and making it the number one most watched series on the streaming platform.

Download the iWantTFC app (iOs and Android) or visit iwanttfc.com to stream the episodes of “He’s Into Her,” “The Benison Ball,” and “He’s Into Her: The Journey” for free. Enjoy watching iWantTFC on a bigger screen through select devices on VEWD, ROKU streaming devices, Android TV, select Samsung Smart TV models, Telstra TV for global users, and VIDAA for select countries. iWantTFC is also available via Chromecast and Airplay. For the complete list of compatible devices, sign in instructions, and account activation, visit https://iwanttfc.com/help#tfc-on-smart-tv.

For updates, like www.facebook.com/iWantTFC and follow @iwanttfc on Twitter and Instagram, and subscribe to www.youtube.com/iWantTFC. For inquiries and concerns about the service, users can also send a message on iWantTFC’s Facebook page or e-mail support@iwanttfc.com.