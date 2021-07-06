Highest Appraisal Rates Plus No Service Charge at Villarica

In these uncertain times, Filipinos have to be prepared for any eventuality and for any emergency. Unexpected expenses, the reduction of employment opportunities and security, coupled with keeping one’s family safe and in the peak of health are reasons why Villarica Pawnshop, one of the country’s leading pawnshops wishes to remind every Filipino that every peso counts.

Since 1954, the company has been providing Filipinos in need of instant cash, offering higher appraisal rates in their more than 600 branches nationwide versus other pawnshops.

Villarica Pawnshop continues to offer the highest appraisal rates for pawned items at no service charge. This means that Filipinos get the full appraised value for the items and the cash when people need it most, no hassle, no hidden charges.

Mr. Lester Villarica in previous statements have said that in support of the Filipino people in these difficult times, Villarica Pawnshop aside from not collecting service charge from its clients, has gone further by providing the most liberal terms and conditions such as the highest appraisal on all their loans with lower interest rates than the rates charged by majority of pawnshops in any given area of competition.

A financial expert in www.upfinance.com Shiela May Gasatan in a statement said, “Overall, pawnshops are very helpful as they have become one of the financial refuges of many Filipinos, even before the pandemic.” She further said, “One of the fastest ways of getting quick cash during hard times is to pawn your valuables. And of course, this became one of the top options of the Filipinos as a financial lifeguard amidst the pandemic.”

This statement was never truer than in 2020 at the height of the lockdown and the pandemic, where the purpose of the pawnshop industry has transformed in the eyes of the Filipino public. Pawnshops have become quick access locations for cash especially in underserved areas by banks and financial institutions.

