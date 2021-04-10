Hilarious 40th anniversary film of Julie’s Bakeshop goes viral after making bread out of tita shamers

Julie’s, the Filipinos’ favorite neighborhood bakeshop chain, recently went viral after releasing its ad campaign celebrating its 40th anniversary.

The video starts with two middle-aged women working out in a local gym. A man notices them, and starts to “tita shame” the ladies. Tita Julie comes in and stops him, saving the ladies from the tita shamer.

What happened next made netizens laugh! They even shared their funny reactions to the film, and supported Julie’s in its #StopTitaShaming campaign. Here are some of their comments:

“I just watched the new Julie’s Bakeshop ad. My jaw dropped.”

“Puro “pandesal” din kasi kaya ayan tuloy… Binake siya. Hahahaha. Nice one, Julie’s. #ProudTitahere”

“Sana all maski 40 na, fresh pa.”

“Hahahahhahahahahaha “Dati, abs lang niya ang pandesal. Ngayon, buong katawan na.” NANIIIII!!!!!”

“I love how commercials evolved from time to time. This might be disturbing yet a new taste for people.”

Including Kris Aquinos popular impersonator and Youtube personality, Tita Krissy Achino who commented,“I agree! #StopTitaShaming!!! Kalurx, di porket tita na kami, limitado na lang ang pwede naming gawin. Hahaha!”

Here’s the film, if you haven’t watched it yet.

“When you say ‘Tita,’ it doesn’t automatically mean you’re talking about women who are stuffy and formal. Titas can be cool and very dynamic,” said Marc San Juan, National Marketing Head of Julie’s Bakeshop. “Our founder, Mrs. Julie Gandionco, was already in her 50s when she decided to start her own bakeshop. Now it’s grown to a network of more than 450 stores all over the Philippines,” he added.

“We at Julie’s are proud and humbled to continue serving our customers amidst all the challenges we’ve experienced. Our 40th year is a testament that as long as we continue to grow and delight our customers, we will succeed. It’s our mission to continuously feed every Filipino neighborhood, not only with its favorite breads, but with opportunities as well,” said San Juan.

Julie’s Bakeshop has been baking Filipinos their favorite breads since 1981. Originally hailing from Mandaue City, Cebu, there are now over 487 Julie’s Bakeshops across the nation. Considered the biggest bakery network in the Philippines, Julie’s has shared its success with many Filipinos looking for an opportunity to earn, thanks to its continuous franchising efforts.