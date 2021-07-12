Holcim Philippines strengthens commitment to sustainability with business partners

Leading building solutions provider Holcim Philippines, Inc. called on customers to support the use and promotion of innovative and environmentally friendly construction materials as the company accelerates sustainability initiatives to more positively contribute to the country’s development.

In a virtual conference attended by nearly 500 customers on June 15, Horia Adrian, Holcim Philippines President and CEO, shared the company’s plans to better support customers in growing their business and highlighted the importance of sustainability for long-term success. The conference had the theme “Tayo na Tayo, Pilipinas” or “Let’s Rise and Build Together, Philippines” underscores the company’s optimism and readiness to help partners support the country recover from the pandemic.

Adrian said that the company’s focus on sustainability and innovation is key to continuing to improve the efficiency of operations for better customer service and developing new building materials to help builders with their projects. The construction industry has a key role to play in sustainable development by being more efficient in using natural resources as its builds structures for growing populations and economies.

“With our commitment to sustainability and innovation, we will develop the next generation of building materials that will help the country build better for the future. We want to continue to strengthen our collaboration with our customers to raise consumer awareness that these products support their aspirations for a greener and healthier Philippines,” he said.

Decreasing carbon emissions is one of the sustainability focus areas of Holcim Philippines. To raise performance, the company is using more alternative low-carbon fuels and developing new products that contain less clinker, an intermediate material that accounts for the bulk of emissions. These support the efforts of global building solutions leader Holcim Group to slash its carbon emissions by 2030 to help fight climate change.

Adrian said builders can boost their positive impact by ensuring that structures are made with the right materials to meet strength and durability requirements without being overdesigned. Hardware stores can also guide their customers to choose the right building materials for the right applications.

Holcim Philippines has developed the broadest range of construction solutions for infrastructures to home repairs that have helped in managing its environmental footprint. Horia Adrian said the company’s efforts started with Holcim Excel, the first blended general purpose cement introduced in the country two decades ago. The company has ramped up this thrust in the past two years with the launch of road infrastructure cement Holcim Solido, mortar solution Holcim Multifix and water repellent cement Holcim Aqua X.

Cara Ramirez, Holcim Philippines Vice President for Communications, also highlighted the growing attention consumers are paying to sustainability, which provides opportunities for businesses.

“It’s not only the right thing to do; it makes clear business sense. Sustainability is a key driver in making our operations more efficient. It also enables us to meet the public’s growing clamor for companies to do more for the environment and society. The latest Nielsen study on sustainability showed that 66% of Millennials and Generation Z are willing to pay more for products from companies that are committed to positive social and environmental development,” she said.

Aside from Holcim Philippines’ sustainability commitments, Adrian shared plans to improve the company’s digital platforms for smoother transactions with customers. He added that Holcim Philippines’ focus on health and safety will remain to protect its people and partners from COVID-19 crisis.