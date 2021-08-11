Holy Infant Montessori Center taps Globe to elevate online education capability

The pandemic has changed the landscape of education permanently, bringing to light how technology can provide not just connectivity and greater accessibility but a richer learning experience.

With learning likely to take place in virtual classrooms in this coming school year, Holy Infant Montessori Center Inc. (HIMC) tapped Globe to integrate technology into the school system and accelerate its shift towards a digitally-based, globally competitive educational institution.

“The pandemic has brought about innovative solutions and resourceful thinking in education. It has also given education an opportunity to expand from traditional settings and welcome more empowering modern learning environments where students can thrive,” said Dominiq Ruth Reyes, HIMC’s assistant vice-president for internal affairs.

“At HIMC, we have already started our progression towards a more globalized education to continue our promise of shaping our students into the leaders of tomorrow,” added Reyes. “With our partnership with Globe to seamlessly integrate education with the new digital age, we are proud to say that we will continue to strive for the excellence we have always promised and commit to our mission of promoting educational competence.”

Adapting Google Workspace for Education Plus to Improve HIMC’s Brand of Education

Through Globe, HIMC acquired Google Workspace for Education Plus to beef up its learning management system and enrich the online classroom experience for its students and teachers. The school believes that the integration of the digital tool into its system is helpful to both teachers and students and also gives added value and credibility to its brand of education.

An upgrade of G Suite for Education, the all-new Google Workspace for Education Plus comes with a wide range of productivity apps that enable video classes for up to 250 participants, enhanced security controls, and powerful tools to allow teachers to access, organize and track students’ performance with ease and accuracy.

Globe, a staunch advocate of quality, inclusive, and accessible education, continues to forge partnerships with educational institutions to bring them powerful and top-of-the-line technology solutions to reinvent the learning experience and improve the quality of education in the country.

Established in 1977, HIMC is a family-owned educational institution in Caloocan City duly recognized by the Department of Education as a traditional and online class provider. It offers preschool, elementary and secondary education.

To know more about the school, visit www.himc.ph. Discover Globe’s suite of digital tools and solutions for education at www.globe.com.ph/education