HomeSURF99 now offers 15GB for 5 days with Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi

The demand for a stable yet affordable internet service remains to be high. As the global health crisis rages on, Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi pushes efforts to offer products and services that best fit their customers’ needs as they continue to work, earn, and learn safely from their homes.

Globe At Home enhances its HomeSURF offers for its Prepaid WiFi customers with the new and improved HomeSURF99. Now at 15GB valid for five days, customers can enjoy 10GB access to all sites and additional 5GB (1GB daily) to readily access watch, learn, chat, and earn apps like YouTube, Google, Messenger, Shopee, GCash, Grab, and more!

With online and offline options, loading and reloading HomeSURF99 is easy! Replenish your HomeSURF99 through the Globe At Home app or GCash app, or visit a Globe Store or partner retailer near your area.

Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi is the budget-friendly option for families seeking affordable internet connectivity. With bigger data allocations at reasonable price points, Globe At Home’s Prepaid WiFi is great for those who need multiple users to connect and use the internet simultaneously.

“This is just a few of the solutions we continuously pursue and deliver as we do our share to help ease the struggles of Filipino families today. Making our Globe At Home products more accessible and affordable is part of our larger commitment to care for the masses and provide internet access for all,” said Darius Delgado, Globe Vice President and Head of Broadband Business.

Globe At Home continues to address the demand for better connectivity through its aggressive cell site builds and network improvements, complemented by an evolving product and service portfolio that’s responsive to our customers’ most important needs.

Working towards a sustainable future, Globe is guided by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDG). One of which is UN SDG No. 4 which aims to provide equitable and quality education to all, especially to those most in need. Another is UN SDG No. 9 which highlights the roles of infrastructure and innovation as crucial drivers for economic growth and development. Globe is committed to upholding the 10 United Nations Global Compact principles and 10 UN SDGs.