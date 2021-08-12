Press Releases

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Sets Out To Charm Viewers With A Healing Romance Starring Shin Min-A And Kim Seon-Ho

Team OrangeBy No Comments2 Mins Read

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is set to delight us with a heart-fluttering romance by the seashore with popular actors Shin Min-a and Kim Seon-ho.

The poster features the sweet dimple couple looking into each other’s eyes as the series promises to make our hearts dance a flutter. Likewise, the main trailer gives us a closer look at the characters and their story.

Yoon Hye-jin (Shin Min-a) is a pragmatic dentist who holds true to her principles. She ends up moving from Seoul and opening her own clinic in the seaside village of Gongjin. There she meets Hong Du-sik, an oddjob expert the whole village counts on.

The pair develop a chemistry full of bickering and teasing brought on by amusing events. Hye-jin is doubtful of Du-sik’s being a verified expert at multiple jobs, but he proves her wrong with his numerous certifications. Furthermore, hilarious circumstances such as residents reporting Hye-jin for running around in long underwear (aka long johns or thermal underwear) entangle the pair.

At the end of the trailer, Hye-jin asks Du-sik if he has a car. However, the Korean word cha can mean either tea or a car. In response, Du-sik takes out a thermos from his backpack. Hye-jin explains cha as in a car, saying “cha-cha-cha.” With this begins Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’s story of the pair going from having squabbles to experiencing love.

Watch the main trailer below.

stay tuned for the seaside rom-com when Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha premieres on August 28 at 10PM Philippine Time with new episodes every Saturday and Sunday, only on Netflix.

Share.

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply