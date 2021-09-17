Watch & Share the Good Vibes: ​​HONNE, Vance Joy, BEKA, SB19, and many more to perform at G Music Fest 2021

At a time when daily routines may have become repetitive and mundane, we look forward to events that remind us of the good old days. In this year’s G Music Fest, Globe is bringing back some of the feels with a wide roster of local and international artists, including HONNE, Vance Joy, BEKA, SB19, and many more.

G Music Fest is an annual event hosted by Globe, in line with its 917 Day celebration held every September. The much anticipated music festival will be broadcasted for FREE on Globe’s official Facebook Page.

On September 25, fans will be greeted by their favorite music artists in the exclusive event “Up Close” starting at 5:30pm – 8:30pm, while on September 26, both local and international acts will perform their famous hits and debut Philippines-exclusive performances at the G Music Fest 2021, starting 4:00pm – 10:00pm.

Bianca Wong, Head of Globe’s Feel Valued Tribe shared, “Globe provides Filipinos with novel ways to make it a #GDayEveryday. One of the ways to do so is to build meaningful connections through shared passions like music.”

The full line-up of G Music Fest this year include English electronic music duo HONNE, singer-songwriter BEKA, Australian artist Vance Joy, local pop band Silent Sanctuary, indie-pop bands December Avenue and Alamat, indie musical artist I Belong to the Zoo, Filipino rock band The Juans, and SB19—the very first Filipino and Southeast Asian act nominated at the Billboard Music Awards.

To enjoy the concert, subscribers can redeem 2GB worth of free data through the new GlobeOne App. After registering, the free data can be redeemed under the Rewards section of the app.

“Globe Rewards looks to make this year’s 917 celebration a platform for rallying Filipinos during this time of collective need through upliftment, bayanihan, and leveled-up rewarding experiences. We encourage everyone to be a part of it,” Wong added.

In line with 917’s goal to uplift and make a difference, local indie artists I Belong to the Zoo have raised a donation in support of the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) through Globe Prepaid. Supporting PAWS is an advocacy personal to the group.

Globe Customers can do the same by donating their Rewards points to any of Globe’s community partners on the new GlobeOne app.

The new GlobeOne Super app is now available for download on the Google Play Store for Android users and on the Apple App Store for iOS users.

Mark your calendars for this year’s G Music Fest at https://glbe.co/GMusicFest2021

To know more about Globe Rewards, you may visit: www.globe.com.ph.