“Hot seat upgrade” for fully vaccinated AirAsia Philippines (Z2) guests

AirAsia Philippines is taking another move to encourage more people to go out and be vaccinated, this time by providing fully vaccinated guests with a hot seat upgrade starting July 19 until August 31, 2021.

This initiative is also in support of AirAsia’s “Take the Shot” internal campaign which encourages everyone to take their vaccine shot when available and regardless of the brand.

Fully vaccinated guests who pre-booked a standard seat can avail of the hot seat upgrade at the check-in counter by presenting a physical or digital vaccination card complete with vaccine doses. They may choose from rows 2 to 5 and 12 to 14 for all AirAsia Philippines domestic flights.

Hot seat upgrade is also available in all AirAsia stations and can be redeemed at AirAsia sales and service counters throughout the country. An individual is considered fully vaccinated two weeks or 14 days after having his second dose of any COVID-19 vaccine.

AirAsia Philippines Spokesperson Steve Dailisan said, “Safety Always is one of our core values in AirAsia. While strict health and safety protocols are now part of our new normal, we wanted to go further towards achieving our country’s herd immunity. We hope that simple gestures like a hot seat upgrade would motivate more people to get vaccinated whenever available. It is only then that we will fully achieve total confidence in air travel and the full recovery of the tourism industry.”

Hot seat upgrade is subject to availability and on a first come, first served basis.

Last week fully vaccinated guests onboard AirAsia flights Z2-775 and Z2-776, (Manila-Cebu and Cebu-Manila) were given special treats like the AlwaysREDy Care kit and other AirAsia exclusive merchandise. The flight which was also manned by a fully-vaccinated flight and cabin crew received positive feedback from the guests.

AirAsia Philippines is targeting to have its entire workforce vaccinated towards the end of 2021. To date 60% of the total 1,513 Filipino Allstars have been inoculated.