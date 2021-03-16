Here’s how moms on the go can prepare healthy and delicious food for the family, according to Saab Magalona-Bacarro

It goes without saying that the ongoing pandemic has been tough on everyone. However, with more time at home, parents have a unique opportunity to spend more quality time with their children. Nevertheless, as work transitioned online, multi-tasking has become an essential skill when it comes to balancing work and bonding with the family.

For working moms like Saab Magalona-Bacarro, taking care of the family has been challenging but rewarding at the same time. The singer, blogger, and podcaster has been juggling work while bonding with her sons, Pancho and Vito, through fun activities such as swimming, playing, and even cooking together.

“As a young mother, it’s important for me to stay on top of work while managing the household. Cooking meals may take a lot of effort, but getting to nourish my family with healthy and delicious food is important especially during this time,” Saab said. “I want my boys to grow up strong and healthy.”

With her busy schedule, how does Saab pull everything off? Saab shared some tips for how working moms like her can prepare good, nutritious food for her family:

Plan ahead

According to Saab, preparation is key. Having a meal plan will help make meal time a much less stressful experience, and it’s also a great way to ensure that all ingredients are readily available in one’s pantry. One important thing to take into consideration when meal planning are potential food allergies and dietary restrictions, where it can be difficult to find substitutes or replacements last minute.

For instance, her youngest son Vito is allergic to eggs and nuts but is in love with bananas. That is why she’s done her research on how to bake healthy alternatives for snacks like banana bread, minus the allergens. This way, feeding time would be an enjoyable experience for both her and her son. To save on time, you can also bake these snacks in batches and store them for the week.

“With my La Germania oven, I get to be creative and experiment with different recipes like Vito’s banana bread! It can be hard finding store-bought alternatives, and having the right equipment on hand makes it easy to bake it myself,” mentioned Saab.

Turn to technology for help

Access to the internet has made life easier in so many ways, and Saab admits that it has helped her a lot when it comes to preparing food. “Not only can you easily search for recipes on the net or learn how to cook from tutorials, but you can also buy groceries online, which is great for moms like me who try not to go out as much as possible,” Saab shared.

Aside from food shopping and searching for recipes, moms can also crowd source for advice from other mothers and parenting experts on how to better navigate through the challenges of motherhood amid the pandemic. Most of the things needed would be just a click away.

Invest in good quality kitchen equipment

Saab invests in good quality kitchen appliances like La Germania to make the whole cooking experience so much easier and less time consuming. Equipped with both a stove and an oven, you can easily multi-task by cooking different dishes at once, leaving more time for concentrating on work or having fun with the family.

La Germania equipment is made with state of the art technology and designed for durability, so working mothers like Saab can prepare a wide range of dishes without a worry for years to come.

“As a mother, you always want what’s best for your family, and having a great kitchen partner in La Germania gives me peace of mind that I’m preparing food of great quality,” Saab mused. “Having La Germania in my kitchen helps me make our house a home.”

