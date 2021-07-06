How much would you pay for a jacket that makes you look like Joshua Garcia?

How much would you pay to be happy?

Some may think that material sources of happiness come with a high price, but not with Jollibee! The country’s #1 fast food chain launched the second instalment of its three-part JolliSavers commercial series, asserting its stance of bringing joy to us all at an affordable price through its sulit-sarap bestsellers.

The clip opens with “Wil” trying on a nice jacket in a department store, only to find out its mind-blowing price. He then starts sprouting out sarcastic rationales for its seemingly unreasonable value, including perhaps suddenly looking like handsome actor and Jollibee ambassador Joshua Garcia whenever he puts on the jacket.

Watch “Wil” for some comic relief here:

﻿​

With this, we are reminded that ‘di dapat mahal maging masaya, especially with JolliSavers—the more affordable, more delicious option for happiness. Treat yourself to any of its crave-worthy menu items: the langhap-sarap Yumburger at PHP 35.00; the sweet-sarap Jolly Spaghetti at PHP 50.00; the beefy-saucy Burger Steak at PHP 50.00; and the todo toppings, todo sarap Jolly Hotdog at PHP 50.00.

Have them safely delivered to you via the Jollibee Delivery App, JollibeeDelivery.com, #87000, GrabFood, and foodpanda! Also available in Drive-Thru and Take Out.