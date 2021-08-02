Food & Beverage

How much would you pay to look your youngest?

Jollibee has been delighting and making Filipinos laugh with their new JolliSavers series of comedic commercials, but they’re not done yet!

The country’s #1 fast food chain drives home the fact that being happy need not be expensive—it’s sulit-sarap, even—with the last ad of their three-part JolliSavers commercial series.

The third video sees a woman trying a sample of an anti-aging cream at a beauty store, discovering that its price is nothing short of astronomical. She asks the salesperson if the anti-aging cream can make her look really young, going to a high school version of her, then an elementary school version, then finally turning into a baby in a stroller.

As in the previous two installments, Jollibee reminds us that ‘di dapat mahal maging masaya, especially with JolliSavers. You can satisfy your cravings and enjoy some happiness on a budget with its roster of affordable meals: the langhap-sarap Yumburger at PHP 35.00, the sweet-sarap Jolly Spaghetti at PHP 50.00, the beefy-saucy Burger Steak at PHP 50.00, and the todo-toppings, todo-sarap Jolly Hotdog at PHP 50.00.

Have them safely delivered to you via the Jollibee Delivery App, JollibeeDelivery.com, #87000, GrabFood, and foodpanda! Also available in Drive-Thru and Take Out!

