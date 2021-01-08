How Tanduay overcame the challenges of 2020 to emerge as Brand of the Year anew

The year 2020 has been a difficult year for most consumer brands and companies have been challenged to step up to thrive in the new business climate. For Tanduay, a pivot toward a digital platform, a sustained campaign to remain connected with its target market, the launch of new products, and continued international distribution expansion have helped in overcoming the obstacles of a trying year.

And its efforts didn’t remain unnoticed. Tanduay products continued to receive accolades from international wines and spirits organizations and, most recently, the 165-year-old company won the much-coveted “Brand of the Year” award from the Global Advisory Council of the World Branding Forum.

We are doubly honored to receive this recognition this year as 2020 has been a really challenging year for all brands. As we always say, ‘Tibay ng Loob, Tibay Tanduay.’ Our resilience has always been our greatest strength as a brand,” said Paul Lim, Tanduay Senior Vice President for Sales and Marketing.

This is the sixth consecutive year that Tanduay has won the Brand of the Year Award in the rum category of the World Branding Awards, the premier awards programme of the World Branding Forum. Winners of the World Branding Awards are judged through three streams – Brand Valuation, Consumer Market Research and Public Online Voting. To be held at Kensington Palace in London this year, the awards will see some of the best brands from across the globe honored.

Previous winners of the awards include Apple, Barclays, BMW, Coca-Cola, Del Monte, Guinness, Heinz, HSBC, LEGO, Louis Vuitton, McDonald’s, Nescafé, Shell, Spotify, the University of Oxford and VISA.

Tanduay continued its growth trajectory in 2020. It launched a digital sales platform, shots.ph, to make it easier for its customers to purchase its products. Consecutively, Tanduay introduced three new cocktail flavors – piña colada, strawberry daiquiri and green margarita – via its new e-commerce website. It likewise launched a spoken word video series that related stories of this generation.

To cap off a successful year, Tanduay hosted the online concert, TAMBAYAN: The Tanduay Yearender Jam with Bamboo and Spongecola.

Tanduay also continued the aggressive international market expansion it started in 2017. It entered partnerships with several international distributors in the U.S. and other countries. Tanduay can now be found in Hawaii, Indiana, Minnesota, Nevada, Wisconsin, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, California, Tennessee, and Michigan, and in the territory of Guam. It is also available in China, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates.

Tanduay likewise continued its winning streak this year. It bagged top honors in China’s G100 International Wine & Spirits Awards; the Ultimate Spirits Challenge; Beverage Testing Institute; and Concours Mondial.

