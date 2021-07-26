How to adapt to the next normal way of online job hunting

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we look for jobs. While online job interviews and applying for vacancies in just a few clicks sound simpler, there is actually a lot more that goes into the next normal way of online job seeking.

With a large number of candidates seeking the same opportunities amidst the health crisis, it is crucial to maximize opportunities to make the most out of your online job hunting. Leading online job portal JobStreet shares some essential tips on how to adapt to doing your job search online.

Have a powerful resume

Candidates are currently composed of laid off employees, retrenched OFWs, fresh graduates, and more. So, it is important to take the time to build and improve your resume, including your online profile, to make you stand out.

Work hard on your resume to make it as powerful as it gets. Before submitting online applications, make sure to evaluate the job vacancies and accordingly customize your experience, skills, and achievements that are relevant to the requirements. Proofread your resume before you upload it for the whole world to see.

Build a network

What is great about the digital age is we get to build our network through social media or professional online accounts. You can maximize this and start with the people you know in real life such as but not limited to relatives and friends, professors, classmates, internships, and volunteer work.

Although there are numerous job opportunities, there are also many aspiring job candidates making their way through the same platforms you are using. Employee referral will give you an edge against the competition.

Learn technology for good

In this day and age, more and more hiring managers are requiring skills on online platforms and being tech savvy is often non-negotiable. Not only should you know the ropes of online hiring databases, but you should also be open to other digital platforms as well.

Upload your resumes and other necessary documents on the cloud for accessibility. If applicable, create an online portfolio to feature your previous works. Most importantly, several employers check out the social media accounts of their applicants so double check your online activity and ensure you do not have anything online that may potentially throw a hiring manager off. One way to do this is to google yourself and see the results.

Rehearse online interviews

It is one thing to ace face-to-face job interviews, it is another to do great on your online interviews. Showing yourself presentably still matters in the virtual setting, however, the experience could be different when you are facing a laptop screen. It pays to practice your lines for your virtual job interviews and create connection with the hirer despite not meeting in person. Remember that this is the only way they can speak with you, so make sure to leave a good impression.

Take advantage of career events

The current situation has given birth to webinars and virtual events, where you can learn many things from the comfort of your home. Should there be a chance to participate in any career events online whether organized by the private sector, government, or online job platforms like JobStreet, make sure to not miss the opportunity.

While looking for jobs in the next normal can seem daunting, online job platforms can help make this process less stressful. Candidates can explore a variety of career choices through virtual career events and online job portals.

Online job-hunting is already different from what we are used to but having the knowledge and maximizing opportunities in the digital space will put you at an advantage, allowing you to take that next step in your career journey.