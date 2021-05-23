How to get insurance coverage without leaving your home

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has propelled rapid digital transformation. At the forefront of all this is AXA Philippines, one of the country’s leading insurance providers, who has long been pushing for digital innovation, beginning with the Emma by AXA PH app, a one-stop shop app for all insurance needs.

“With the ongoing pandemic, we were presented with a new challenge to provide Filipinos with the accessible means to get insured in the safest and most convenient way, and that’s possible with the Emma by AXA PH app,” says Rahul Hora, AXA Philippines President and Chief Executive Officer. “Through this app, we are able to make our products and services easily accessible to all, anytime, anywhere.”

The app conveniently allows users to purchase AXA insurance products online, and provides 24/7 free access to emergency services like ambulance, fire, and policy assistance. Users can also enjoy the Health Hub, which offers relevant health content and AXA’s wide range of health solutions.

Meanwhile, AXA policyholders can do so much more, such as enrollment of life and general insurance policies (Health Max, Health Start, Retire Smart, Smart Traveler, Home Security, Comprehensive Car Insurance, to name a few) to access their policy details anytime, conveniently pay their premiums, monitoring their investments, file for hospital income claims and car insurance claims, and even earn rewards points to exchange with goods and services from partner establishments.

AXA Philippines recently held a company campaign that encouraged its employees to download the app. AXA Philippines managed to achieve 100 percent downloads and registration on Emma, making them the only entity in Asia to do so. So far, all AXA PH employees are reaping the benefits of the app.

To enjoy the app’s top-notch services, simply download the Emma by AXA PH app on the Google Play or App Store. Then, register a valid email address, verify your e-mail via the e-mail verification link, set the password, and log in and start using the app anytime, anywhere.