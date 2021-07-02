How to Style Levi’s® in Many Ways

Admit it, you think of a pair of jeans and the first thing that comes to mind is the classic blue jeans from Levi’s®. Through the years, Levi’s® has established itself as the leader in denim jeans. Its denim offerings are considered a staple piece for any wardrobe, just like the little black dress for women and the dark suit for men.

While it has made its mark in the fashion industry, Levi’s® chooses to expand and push boundaries through its many other offerings. Levi’s® demonstrates its versatility and unique take on apparels through its line of tops, tees, shorts, and accessories. Discover how you can elevate your style with these Levi’s® must-haves!

Tops

Levi’s® offers two different takes on a button down top for men. The Classic Camper Galaxy Flowers Campanula is a fun and quirky floral piece in a dark color for those who want to be adventurous, but still a little toned down. The SS Classic PKT Standard Vince Madder Brown is a neutral button down that stands out with its light yellow tones. Both tops go well with the Levi’s® denim jeans or chinos.

Tees

You can never go wrong with a simple tee, especially with the weather in the country. Levi’s® takes it up a notch with their graphic tees for men and women that add personality to any outfit. The Graphic Surf Tee We Come In Peace Tofu or the Graphic Crewneck Tee SSNL Nature 2 White are good choices to wear under an unbuttoned long-sleeved or short-sleeved polo or even a trucker jacket.

On days when you feel happy, a bright yellow shirt like the Graphic Crewneck Tee MV SSNL Logo Super Lemon for men is the best piece to wear. Let its warm and eye-catching tone express how you feel for you. And on a day when you don’t feel like attracting too much attention, wear the Graphic Crewneck Tee SSNL Nature 2 Meteorite for men. It’s dark color may not be as loud, but it’s small side print more than makes up for it in style.

The Perfect Tee Batwing Fill Hummingbird Tee White for women is classy and comfortable, and can be worn during chill days at home or active days outside. Pair this with a light colored trucker jacket, dark jeans, and white sneakers for a casual fit. Another tee worth copping is the Graphic Band Tank Batwing Band Tank White that’s just as comfy and stylish.

Hooded Sweatshirts

With the rainy season coming in, it’s time for the hooded sweatshirts to come out. These pieces feel a lot like a warm hug because of its soft material. The Graphic Zip Skate Hoodie Rolling Hills Chest Hit in Forest Biome or Estate Blue are great choices to pair with a classic Levi’s® jean shorts.

Shorts

Levi’s® is not only the best at making jeans, they also have equally comfortable and stylish shorts for men and women that can last for many years. For men, go with the 469 Loose Short Nail Biter Short for grabbing a quick lunch with friends, and the Utility Short II Multibandana Beautiful Black for a trip to the beach. These can be worn with the Graphic Crewneck Tee SSNL Nature 2 White or any other solid colored Levi’s® graphic tee.

Levi’s® offers the Boy Short Chelsea Rinse Short for the ladies. This bottom is the best pair for a hooded sweatshirt or a graphic tee.

Caps

Complete a great look with the Vintage Modern Flexfit Cap that comes in two colors: navy blue and black. Its sleek design and perfect fit complements any Levi’s® fit.

Complete your everyday look with comfortable, stylish, and durable apparel from Levi’s®.

