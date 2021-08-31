How to Style Workwear-inspired Pieces from Levi’s®

The world is full of makers, and Levi’s® adds to the celebration of renewed optimism and sense of pride for creativity and individualism through The Makers Shop. This curated capsule has key pieces made from lighter weight fabrics and utility details. It’s workwear meets streetwear with its perfect intersection of functionality, comfort, and effortless cool.

Make your own statement by styling workwear meets streetwear pieces with these tips:

Take the Tapered Carpenter Tune Up and pair it with the LS Relaxed Crew/Mock Madder Brown for a laidback and comfortable look that’s great for a quick dinner outside with the family . The jeans have a cool dark wash that makes pairing it with any top easy. Wear chunky sneakers to complete your fit and to add some height!

. The jeans have a cool dark wash that makes pairing it with any top easy. Wear chunky sneakers to complete your fit and to add some height! Some days you just don’t have the time to overthink if a top goes great with a bottom! Make your life easier by wearing a denim-on-denim look-in a non-denim shade. The Tapered Carpenter Toffee RT and The Rancher Trucker Toffee Trucker is already the perfect match, but you can add the Oversized SS Logo Tee Geostripe Egret to your look so you can have the option to button or unbutton your trucker. A pair of white sneakers and a bucket hat will amp up this fit that you can wear for your next road trip with friends.

Chinos are the answer to your need for a formal but comfortable pair of bottoms. Button-up shirts make you look more mature and confident but can also be casual and fun depending on its print. Match the Crop Utility Chino Tea S Tencel with the SS Classic 1PKT Standard Russell True and a pair of boat shoes. With this look, you’ll surely leave a good impression on your co-workers on your first day at a new job.

Make these workwear-inspired pieces your own and have fun wearing them anywhere.

