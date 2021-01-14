HP at CES 2021: The Future of PC Innovation is Now

The PC has never been more essential, so this year at CES 2021, HP Inc. is launching computing innovations essential to how and where people experience work and life. HP today unveiled new devices and solutions designed to power hybrid work environments and growing personal creative studios. What’s more, these innovations will be coming to the Philippines by the second half of the year.

“As we have all seen and personally experienced, the pandemic has accelerated the future of work to now, and we have been responding in many ways with the same goal of adapting and thriving amid this challenge. To jumpstart the year, I am excited to announce the new range of HP’s PC innovations designed to meet and complete the Filipino remote working needs of businesses today,” said Christian Edmond Reyes, Philippines Managing Director, HP Inc.

With half of the global workforce still working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, new use cases for the PC are emerging for both consumers and employees remaining at home. Since COVID, there has been a seven hour increase per week in time spent on personal PCs. In some cases, this has resulted in an increase in everyday creativity – with photography, writing stories or articles, and live streaming being the top three activities among consumers. But working and staying at home isn’t always simple, with only 30% of people having a space where they can shut the door. Yet 72% of knowledge workers want a hybrid remote-office model moving forward and 48% of Gen Z are considering an expansion of their freelance business in the future, requiring solutions with enhanced collaboration and micro-mobility features.

“While the PC is more essential than ever, what’s most important of all is people. Our innovation engine continues to be grounded in deep customer insights that help keep people connected, engaged, and contributing in this new world,” said Alex Cho, president, Personal Systems, HP Inc. “We are looking beyond the device people use to what will improve their experience – from software that provides lighting control for video calls, peripherals that enable a more customized experience, to how services can make it easier to monitor and manage devices for a multitude of devices.”

Collaboration Beyond Expectations

The way we work and where it happens has elevated the need for technology that keeps us productive and collaborative. The ability to work together despite being apart has never been more important. HP meets this need with the new HP Dragonfly G2 and HP Dragonfly Max with next-level collaboration.

The HP Elite Dragonfly G2 gives people the freedom to move around the house or the office as the world’s lightest compact business convertible with a starting weight at less than 1 kg. It is also part of the world’s most sustainable PC portfolio with striking finishes and accents that incorporate recycled materials, including ocean-bound plastics. The device offers incredible power through 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and new Intel® integrated graphics and allows users to stay connected through impressively fast 5G or gigabit-class 4G LTE connectivity, with Tile™ now built in. The striking Dragonfly Blue chassis is a convertible 2-in-1 with an easy-to-clean design. New and improved features include crystal clear sound with Audio by Bang & Olufsen, now AI-enabled to maximize the audio experience for speech, music, and movies. HP’s new intrusion detection technology, HP Tamper Lock, locks the PC if it has been physically opened or compromised and notifies the user.

The HP Elite Dragonfly Max takes the Elite Dragonfly G2 beyond expectations to deliver the world’s most advanced collaboration in a business convertible. Available in Sparkling Black or Dragonfly Blue, the Elite Dragonfly Max provides a clear, crisp, and comfortable collaboration experience with enhanced features including: four wide-range microphones with AI-driven audio optimization, a 5 MP + IR camera for high quality video chatting, and an HP Eye Ease display with blue light technology with Eyesafe® certification, to work, surf, or chat without burdening eyes.

Light, Elegant, and Powerful

The HP EliteBook 840 G8 Aero gives people the freedom to move and meet the demands of their multi-task, multi-place workday. With a starting weight under 2.5 lbs., this powerhouse comes equipped with 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, integrated Tile™ capabilities, Wi-Fi 6, , and optional 5G LTE connectivity options. People can work together even when apart with the integrated 720p HD camera, world-facing third microphone, top-firing speakers, and AI-based audio. Part of the world’s most secure and manageable PCs, the device hosts a variety of HP security features to keep sensitive data safe, including an HP Privacy Camera and optional HP Sure View Reflect to protect against visual hacking. The design features a new magnesium chassis that contains 90% recycled materials, recycled plastics, and 100% sustainably sourced packaging to reduce environmental impact.

The HP EliteBook 840 G8 Aero is the world’s lightest 14-inch mainstream business laptop, giving people the freedom to move through blended workplace environments, without compromise.

Additional new devices from HP include:

• HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8 and the HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8 transform to the workstyle of choice with a powerful processor, strong security, an optional 5G connection.

• HP Elite x2 G8 combines modern PC performance with pure tablet mobility for professionals who desire freedom to work anywhere without compromising on productivity, security, or privacy.

The sleek, thin, and light design of the HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8 and the HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8 transform to the workstyle of choice.

The HP Elite x2 G8 delivers PC performance and tablet freedom in a stunning design while offering enterprise-friendly features.

Designed for Productivity

The HP M-Series FHD Monitors are designed for home workers and creatives who need to be productive, with a slim design for a modern look and feel. Eyes stay comfortable when working with always-on, low-blue light technology without impacting color accuracy with Eyesafe® certification. Colors stay true-to-life and vibrant when viewing content with 99% sRGB for a wider color gamut. The M24f and M27f FHD feature a three-sided borderless design with Full HD for image clarity and wide viewing angles. Workspaces can stay clean and organized with integrated cable management along the back of the stand to reduce wire clutter.

The HP M-Series FHD Monitors are the world’s first Eyesafe® certified monitor series made with recycled ocean-bound plastics. Each monitor is sustainably made with 85% post-consumer recycled plastic and 100% recycled packaging.

The HP E24u G4 and HP E27u G4 USB-C Monitors provide a clean desk solution with quick and easy USB-C® connectivity that can power a connected laptop up to 65W. For home and office workers who need a simple multi-monitor configuration, these displays offer daisy chaining, multi-port connectivity, four-way ergonomics, and HP Eye Ease always-on blue light protection to assist with long hours of productivity. With the display’s power button, wake up or put to sleep your monitor and laptop, even when the lid is closed.

The HP E24u G4 and HP E27u G4 USB-C Monitors allow people to enjoy a clean desk, rely on fewer cables, and directly power their PC via a single USB-C® cable.

The HP 635 Multi-Device Wireless Mouse is the perfect, ultra-small travel companion – from work to home with year-long battery life. Connect with up to three different devices with the USB® nano dongle or connect up to two devices using Bluetooth® for uninterrupted transitions between the PC and tablet. Simplify workflow with four programmable quiet-click buttons that can activate predefined commands such as undo and redo using the side buttons in up to 10 applications, including: Adobe® Illustrator, Adobe® Photoshop, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word, Microsoft PowerPoint, AutoCAD, SolidWorks, Sketch Up, Chrome, and Zoom.

The HP 635 Multi-Device Wireless Mouse simplifies workflow and gives people the freedom to move with a full range of customizable options in an ultra-small form factor on any flat surface, even glass.

Pricing and Availability

This latest PC innovation line-up is expected to arrive in the Philippines by the second half of the year. Pricing will be announced closer to availability date.