HP brings next level gaming experience with OMEN 15

HP shares every gamer’s love and passion for winning with the new OMEN 15, designed to be even more powerful and striking with a smaller footprint, taking the gaming experience to a whole new level.

Gaming has evolved from just being a pastime to a lifestyle. Today, it is no longer just finishing levels or completing a mission. It has become a form of expression for gamers, whether they are an everyday casual player looking to de-stress or a hardcore enthusiast working to become the next e-sports professional. Twitch Tracker, which monitors audiences on the gaming live stream platform, reported that 71 million hours are watched daily from more than one million streamers. In the Philippines, 43 million gamers spent $572 million on games in 2019 alone and based on the 2021 Digital Report by We Are Social and Hootsuite, out of the 73.9 million of Filipino internet users, 95.8% enjoys playing video games on any device including smartphone and laptop or desktop.

Today’s gamers need the right experience and technology to get the most out of gaming. With OMEN 15, they will be equipped with innovative thermal technology and winning horsepower, stunning visuals to bring games to life by enhancing the overall experience.

Performance that wins

The OMEN 15’s 9th generation Intel® CoreTM processor offers desktop-caliber power and performance, whether for playing, livestreaming in pure 4K quality, or both. This is paired with NVIDIA® GeForce® graphics for a fast and smooth gaming experience. Multi-tasking becomes a breeze with up to 32 GB DDR4 RAM.

Immersive and life-like visuals

Gaming becomes even more life-like with 1080p resolution and a blazing-fast 144 Hz refresh rate for swift and smooth on-screen visuals. Its 15.6” diagonal display is supported by a 180-degree flat hinge design, so the laptop remains stable even during high-octane missions. The micro-edge bezel display promises edge-to-edge immersion that transports players into the game.

Expand the world

Games are guaranteed to run quickly and fluidly with the OMEN 15. It is furnished with dual storage configurations, composed of an SSD drive for the operating system and a traditional hard drive, for fast boot-up times and snappy responsiveness. The PCIe SSD storage is available in capacities of up to 256GB, which is 17 times faster than a traditional 5,400-rpm laptop hard drive. The OMEN 15’s hardware is fully customizable, with a single-panel access for upgrading and maintenance.

Cool laptops make for cool heads

HP understands the passion that goes into gaming, which is why the OMEN 15 is equipped with an IR thermopile sensor, the first in a gaming laptop. The latest in heat management keeps the device cool to the touch without affecting sound quality. The OMEN Tempest Cooling Technology comes with enlarged vent openings for better airflow.

Play hard, play smart

Players can fine-tune and customize their experience with the OMENGaming Hub. The OMEN 15 has updates to this software, including the Graphics Switcher. This enables a hybrid setting for battery life of up to 12.5 hours, ideal for working or watching movies. Performance Control makes it easier to tailor settings and activate performance mode, which yields a 17% CPU and GPU power boost.

Sleek and powerful design

All these features are packaged in a sleek and ultra-thin design optimized for gaming. The OMEN 15 is 8% shorter and 11% thinner, while loaded with more power than ever before. Its superior performance is matched by its craftsmanship, with a body sporting an all-metal angular chassis design, polished accents, and other high-quality materials. An island-style backlit keyboard comes with different RGB lighting in four independent zones.

Pricing and availability

OMEN Laptop 15-ek0112TX (Intel) is available for PHP 79,990.00.

OMEN Laptop 15-ek0074TX (Intel) is available for PHP 87,990.00.

OMEN Laptop 15-ek0075TX (Intel) is available for PHP 99,990.00.

OMEN Laptop 15-ek0076TX (Intel) is available for PHP 119,990.00.