HP reinvents customer experiences with its first virtual showroom in the Philippines

HP Inc. announced the launch of its first virtual showroom in the Philippines. Part of a virtual experience for customers that spans six countries in Southeast Asia, the HP Virtual Showroom takes customers into a modern-day virtual world of diverse technology experiences for different customers who live together under one roof.

Powered by Intel® and in collaboration with Lazada, one of the biggest e-commerce platforms in Southeast Asia today, the initiative is part of HP’s broader strategy for digital transformation as it gets closer to customers both online and offline while delivering on new experiences through digital capabilities. The virtual showroom experience brings HP’s latest PC and print innovation to customers in the comfort of their homes.

“Consumers expect their online and offline experiences to be seamless, and this virtual showroom experience helps customers to visualize what essential PC and print innovation could look like as part of their current work and lifestyles, much of which occurs from their home today,” said Christian Edmond Reyes, Philippines Managing Director, HP Inc. “The initiative is also part of our broader commitment to continuously transform experiences that resonate better with many of our customers, who now buy technology both offline and online.”

“LazMall is excited to collaborate with HP on this innovative virtual showcase that offers a personalized shopping experience to consumers without leaving the comfort of home. In addition to the LazMall guarantee of authentic and quality branded products, we are continually exploring new and creative ways to provide the best online retail experience for our consumers together with our brand partners,” said Jessica Liu, President of Lazada Group and Head of LazMall.

Welcome home to amazing technology experiences

The HP virtual showroom offers a 360-degree view in each of its six experience rooms, each packed with multimedia content including animation and videos. As more people work remotely from home than ever before, the virtual experience gets customers as close to real-life as possible.

The experience begins with a wide-frame scene of a lifestyle apartment building set in the city as lights from the windows illuminate the night. Much like in the real world, you can visit rooms that resonate with your personality, whether you are a productive pro that’s working on a new plan, a gamer who had just logged in for a long raid-night ahead, a passionate artist crafting a creative piece, or a parent completing a project with or for the kids.

As the viewer, you get the chance to own and explore this virtual world where every window is an immersive story waiting to be discovered.

For the glorious gamer

Create your legacy and immerse yourself in the complete gaming experience with HP—from laser-sharp graphics and absolute performance to ultra-responsive controls and a rich audioscape. Whether you are saving the world as heroes, joining party members for a dungeon raid, or getting that victory, you’ll never want to leave the battlefield again as you Play to Progress.

Play to Progress with the complete OMEN by HP experience featuring gaming devices and accessories designed to power up your competitive side. You’ll find something for your exact needs, whether you play at your desk like a pro or game in bed for a more comfortable, relaxed style with the:

OMEN 25L Desktop PC equipped with a powerful processor and graphics, and a large front fan to keep it cool so you can focus on trying to win.

OMEN Laptop 15 with desktop-class graphics performance, immersion, and upgradability.

For the productivity pro

Productivity never looked this stylish and refreshing. Whether you are on-the-go or working from home, this workstation sets you in the right mood of achieving one goal—to get things done.

Be Unstoppable and perform at your best with productivity tools from HP that not only fit your high-performance workstyle and lifestyle. Get up close and personal with:

HP’s smallest convertible, the HP Spectre x360, has a 90% screen-to-body ratio, featuring a premium and purposeful design, mobility, and security.

The HP EliteDisplay Monitor to expand your productivity with uninterrupted views of one or more screens and advanced communication tools at the touch of a button.

For the edu-siastic parent

Learning is shaping up to demand more collaboration and shared experiences that happen not only in school but also at home. Discover what the classroom of today looks like with an effective blend of physical and digital learning tools to keep young learners curious and eager to discover their world around them.

Nurture your child’s love for learning by taking on new ed-ventures with fun, creative printables from HP Printables. To overcome challenges in connectivity and mobility, HP’s PC and print innovations are designed to empower our future generations to reach their full potential. Make the most of interactive learning experiences with:

The HP IDS 200 Pro G4 All-in-One PC, a reliable large-screen companion for every child’s learning space. Its learn-from-home-ready features include a pull-up webcam which only works when the camera is in the up position to keep privacy during distant learning and a stylish three-sided micro-edge display with guaranteed lower risk for eye-strain.

HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 2775 and 2336 All-in-One Printer which easily handles tasks with multiple capabilities in one device and can be used and managed wirelessly through the HP Smart App on your phone.

Original Ink Supplies that are precisely tuned for HP printers to help meet quality, safety, and environmental standards.

For the passionate artist

The world is your canvas that can be recreated and built anew. With the creative mind working nonstop to produce the best content and output, you need a set of reliable tools that can keep up and even push the boundaries of your imagination.

Bring your inspiration to life with graphics-intensive content creation or seamless multitasking from one device to another with the:

HP Pavilion 14-DV0063TX which delivers high performance provides in a stunning design and exceptional viewing experience.

HP DeskJet Plus Ink Advantage 6475 All-in-One Printer designed to fit into your workspace with a trusted quality of producing sharp, black text and crisp color graphics from original HP toner supplies. It easily prints, scans, and copies everyday documents from the smartphone, using HP Smart App.

For the entertainment lover

This is the space where you can just be yourself and freely enjoy the things that you love. Having fun relishing the simple joys of life is the self-love that everyone deserves.

Make your space your own with HP’s Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 that offers high-quality graphics and processing power to meet your multi-tasking lifestyle needs, enjoy relaxing me-time to relive precious memories, binge-watch favorite shows, get some battle royale action or focus on finishing a writing assignment anytime, anywhere.

For the modern lifestylist

The home is where every family member finds the comfort to create the lifestyle they want with no reason to feel out of place because there is a room for everyone.

HP, as the home of purposeful innovation, embraces diversity through innovation, where every product and solution is made to suit your needs, even as a modern lifestylist. Come meet the:

HP Pavilion All-in-One PC that fits beautifully into any home and the HP Laptop 14s designed to run more efficiently and more reliably at faster speeds.

HP ProDesk 400 G5 Desktop Small Form Factor Desktop, a reliable and secure PC partner that will allow you to power through your day, keeping productivity high and downtime low.

HP’s virtual showroom takes a turn on a more customer-centric shopping experience by bringing you right in the specific life moments where these innovations impact the way you work and play. By just navigating through these rooms, you have full control of what you want to see and learn about. And when you want to make a purchase—you simply click the link in the pop-up text of every product and it redirects you to the official HP flagship store in Lazada so you can safely and securely add to cart and checkout.

Every purchase from the official HP flagship store at Lazada comes with a 1 year warranty with an option to avail additional carepack services.

HP also provides a wide range of customer service support to ensure uninterrupted work and play. This includes Pick-Up and Return (PUR) for HP PCs with HP carepacks, HP Ink Tank and HP Smart Tank onsite next business day servicing through 24/7 digital support via WhatsApp and web, and Viber chat support from Monday to Saturday, 8:30 AM to 8:30 PM for all HP continuous ink supply system (CISS) printers. HP continues to provide customer services nationwide across 193 service centers with 6 HP Satellite Repair Centers and 2 dedicated HP Service Centers.

In addition, HP customer service teams are ready to go above and beyond the call of duty so Filipino families and workers keep learning, earning and working from home with on-site support from anywhere in the country.

For more information on how you can optimize your learning and working experiences from home and remote work sites, please visit the official HP virtual showroom.