HUAWEI Celebrates Audio and Wearables Festival, Discounts Go as High as 50%

It’s time to get physical as HUAWEI celebrates the Audio and Wearables Festival 2021 this month! To encourage its Filipino buddies to stay fit and active even indoors, the tech giant is slashing as much as 50 percent off of its smart audio devices, smartwatches and bands. On top of this, HUAWEI Online Store shoppers get to enjoy additional perks like free delivery and more!

The Audio and Wearables Festival will be happening until September 30, 2021 on the Huawei Online Store, and flagship stores on Lazada and Shopee.

HUAWEI buddies can also participate in the Stay Active in Style Online Contest to showcase their tech partners in achieving their 2021 fitness goals. The Audio and Wearables Festival and the Stay Active in Style Online Contest are just two of the efforts of the tech giant to aid Filipinos to maintain wellness and good health with the use of highly capable audio, fitness and monitoring devices.

HUAWEI Smartwatches and Bands: Fitness Guides on the Wrist

Having to stay at home in lieu of safety and wellbeing may lead some to live a sedentary lifestyle. This is in contrast to the recommendation of medical experts from the world over to remain active to boost body immunity. To help more homebound Filipinos stay active indoors, HUAWEI has discounted a variety of smartwatches and fitness bands that boast features and technology capable of handling users’ fitness goals and monitoring.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Series solves the industry pain points of short battery life to meet the needs of consumers. The HUAWEI Watch GT 2 (46 mm), one of the line’s iterations, can be used for 30 hours of continuous exercise. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e, on the other hand, has been developed with aesthetic and workout features at the core. The two watches retail with discounted prices tags of Php 5,499.00 and Php 4,499.00, respectively, on the Huawei Online Store until September 23. Furthermore, they will be discounted by 45 percent and 28 percent on Lazada and Shopee until end-month.

Another smartwatch to checkout is the HUAWEI WATCH FIT. This fitness watch is the first to pack Huawei’s fast charging technology to ensure a smooth user experience. It supports 12 kinds of animated quick-workouts and 44 standard movement demonstrations. In addition, the Watch Fit supports 24/7 SpO2 monitoring and heart rate monitoring. Its Huawei Online Store price is only Php 3,999 during the Audio and Wearables Festival.

The Huawei Band 6 is a much more attainable option for homebound fitness buffs. The Huawei Band 6 not only ensures comfortable wear, but also accurate all-day SpO2, heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking. It will be discounted by up to 20 percent during the festival, leaving its final retail price at Php 2,090.

HUAWEI Audio Devices: Uninterrupted Music Experience

Apart from the wearable products, a pair of comfortable earbuds can easily get any fitness enthusiast in the zone. The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 for example is designed for users who are looking for a comfortable wearing experience and excellent noise reduction as it is using the AEM (Adaptive Ear Matching) technology in open-fit earphones. Its sibling, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i, inherits the genes of the FreeBuds family, including active noise reduction and high quality. The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i has an ultra-long battery of 10 hours of continuous music playback. In terms of sound quality, it uses the “PEEK+PU” polymer composite diaphragm, so that the headphones have excellent sound performance in all frequencies.

The Huawei FreeBuds 4 will be discounted by 44 percent during the Audio and Wearables Festival, resulting in a final price of Php 4,499 on the Huawei Online Store; and Php 4,999 on Lazada and Shopee. Interested purchasers of the Huawei FreeBuds 4i may also avail of it from the Huawei Online Store with an exclusive discounted price of Php 2,890. It can also be added to cart on Shopee and Lazada for only Php 3,299.

HUAWEI Buddies Stay Active in Style

The Huawei Audio and Wearables Festival does not end with discounts! Amazing prizes are in store, too, for every Huawei Buddy sweating it out in style! All Huawei users may participate in the Stay Active in Style Online Contest happening in the My Huawei App Community.

All you have to do is register or log in to the Huawei Community using your Huawei ID Account.

You can then upload your home workout essentials in the Gallery section. TIP: Best if it includes Huawei products like audio devices and smart wearables. Share with Huawei a little bit about your fitness routine in the description. Use the #AudioandWearablesFestivalPh #StayActiveInStyle #MyHUAWEI in the tags area. Post your entry on your socials with the same hashtags and invite your friends to like your post in the Community Gallery for more chances of winning! Huawei is giving away vouchers and products to all the lucky winners.