Huawei Goes Big for This Year’s 8.8 Mega Sale on Shopee

Yes, you read that right! Step-up your latest tech game without hurting your wallet with these exciting deals from Huawei this 8.8 Sale on Shopee.

Improve your online experience whether it’s for watching your favorite shows or getting ready for this upcoming school year with the latest MatePad T10s Tablet 2GB + 32GB for only P8199 (SRP 11,999) or if you’re looking for an even more compact experience, you can get the Huawei Y5P Smartphone for only P4199 (SRP 4,490).

Not only is Huawei having amazing deals for people who want to improve their lifestyle and school experience, but Huawei also caters to your fitness needs––keeping you fit and busy during the lockdown. Get your very own Band 6 Smart Band for only P2259 (SRP 2,599) to help stay healthy with its 96 workout modes, heart rate monitor and other amazing features! And of course, one can never forget the need for music in every workout. So make sure to check-out the Huawei Freebuds 4i for only P3299 (SRP 3,599) with active noise cancellation and wireless bluetooth connection to keep you comfortable and focused all throughout your session. You can also take note of your progress and learn more about your body composition with the 11 body indicators featured on the Huawei Scale 3 for only P1099 (SRP1,499)

Aside from these amazing discounts, Huawei fans should also be on the lookout for exciting flash sales on Shopee where you can score up to 50% off on chosen items such as the Huawei Wifi AX3 Router that will be up for P1999 and more!

Here are more offers and gifts to watch-out for during the 8.8 Mega Sale:

Category Product SRP 88 Campaign All Day Price Gift Tablet MatePad T10 LTE version 7,999 7,990 — MatePad WiFi 6 18,999 18,899 — MatePad Pro 12.6″ 2021 55,999 55,899 Smart Magnetic Keyboard + M-Pencil worth P13,998 MatePad WiFi 5 20,990 15,999 Flip Cover worth P990 Audio FreeBuds 4 7,999 5,999 — FreeBuds 3 8,990 4,999 — FreeBuds Pro 7,999 6,999 — Wearable Band 4e Active 1,399 799 — GT2e 6,990 5,199 — GT2 46mm (Matte Black) 10,990 7,899 — Watch 3 18,999 18,899 — GT2 Pro 11,999 10,799 — Watch fit 4,999 4,499 — IOT WS5200 1,599 1,299 — AX3 3,999 2,199 — PC MateBook D 15 10Gen I3 31,999 30,999 Backpack Swift worth P1890 MateView GT 28,999 28,899 — Display 23.8″ Monitor 7,999 7,499 — Smartphone Nova 5T 15,990 11,999 — Y7A 8,999 7,499 — Nova 7i 12,999 11,499 — Mate 40 Pro 55,999 48,999 — Vision Vision S 55″ 36,999 32,899 Smart Box + Wireless Microphone worth P6998 Vision S 65″ 56,999 49,899 Smart Box + Wireless Microphone worth P6998

Ready your wallets and don’t miss out on Huawei’s 8.8 Mega Sale! Discover more here: https://shopee.ph/huaweiofficialstore?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=seller&utm_campaign=s127208192_SS_PH_OTHR_ph-88&utm_content=pressrelease