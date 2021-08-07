Press Releases

Huawei Goes Big for This Year’s 8.8 Mega Sale on Shopee

Team OrangeBy No Comments3 Mins Read

Yes, you read that right! Step-up your latest tech game without hurting your wallet with these exciting deals from Huawei this 8.8 Sale on Shopee.

Improve your online experience whether it’s for watching your favorite shows or getting ready for this upcoming school year with the latest MatePad T10s Tablet 2GB + 32GB for only P8199 (SRP 11,999) or if you’re looking for an even more compact experience, you can get the Huawei Y5P Smartphone for only P4199 (SRP 4,490).

Not only is Huawei having amazing deals for people who want to improve their lifestyle and school experience, but Huawei also caters to your fitness needs––keeping you fit and busy during the lockdown. Get your very own Band 6 Smart Band for only P2259 (SRP 2,599) to help stay healthy with its 96 workout modes, heart rate monitor and other amazing features! And of course, one can never forget the need for music in every workout. So make sure to check-out the Huawei Freebuds 4i for only P3299 (SRP 3,599) with active noise cancellation and wireless bluetooth connection to keep you comfortable and focused all throughout your session. You can also take note of your progress and learn more about your body composition with the 11 body indicators featured on the Huawei Scale 3 for only P1099 (SRP1,499)

Aside from these amazing discounts, Huawei fans should also be on the lookout for exciting flash sales on Shopee where you can score up to 50% off on chosen items such as the Huawei Wifi AX3 Router that will be up for  P1999  and more!

Here are more offers and gifts to watch-out for during the 8.8 Mega Sale:

Category Product SRP 88 Campaign All Day Price Gift
Tablet

 

 MatePad T10 LTE version 7,999 7,990
MatePad WiFi 6 18,999 18,899
MatePad Pro 12.6″ 2021 55,999 55,899 Smart Magnetic Keyboard + M-Pencil worth P13,998
MatePad WiFi 5 20,990 15,999 Flip Cover worth P990
Audio FreeBuds 4 7,999 5,999
FreeBuds 3 8,990 4,999
FreeBuds Pro 7,999 6,999
Wearable

 

 

 Band 4e Active 1,399 799
GT2e 6,990 5,199
GT2 46mm (Matte Black) 10,990 7,899
Watch 3 18,999 18,899
GT2 Pro 11,999 10,799
Watch fit 4,999 4,499
IOT WS5200 1,599 1,299
AX3 3,999 2,199
PC MateBook D 15 10Gen I3 31,999 30,999 Backpack Swift worth P1890
MateView GT 28,999 28,899
Display 23.8″ Monitor 7,999 7,499
Smartphone Nova 5T 15,990 11,999
Y7A 8,999 7,499
Nova 7i 12,999 11,499
Mate 40 Pro 55,999 48,999
Vision

 

 Vision S 55″ 36,999 32,899 Smart Box + Wireless Microphone worth P6998
Vision S 65″ 56,999 49,899 Smart Box + Wireless Microphone worth P6998

Ready your wallets and don’t miss out on Huawei’s 8.8 Mega Sale! Discover more here: https://shopee.ph/huaweiofficialstore?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=seller&utm_campaign=s127208192_SS_PH_OTHR_ph-88&utm_content=pressrelease

Share.

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply