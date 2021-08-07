Huawei Goes Big for This Year’s 8.8 Mega Sale on Shopee

Yes, you read that right! Step-up your latest tech game without hurting your wallet with these exciting deals from Huawei this 8.8 Sale on Shopee.
Improve your online experience whether it’s for watching your favorite shows or getting ready for this upcoming school year with the latest MatePad T10s Tablet 2GB + 32GB for only P8199 (SRP 11,999) or if you’re looking for an even more compact experience, you can get the Huawei Y5P Smartphone for only P4199 (SRP 4,490).
Not only is Huawei having amazing deals for people who want to improve their lifestyle and school experience, but Huawei also caters to your fitness needs––keeping you fit and busy during the lockdown. Get your very own Band 6 Smart Band for only P2259 (SRP 2,599) to help stay healthy with its 96 workout modes, heart rate monitor and other amazing features! And of course, one can never forget the need for music in every workout. So make sure to check-out the Huawei Freebuds 4i for only P3299 (SRP 3,599) with active noise cancellation and wireless bluetooth connection to keep you comfortable and focused all throughout your session. You can also take note of your progress and learn more about your body composition with the 11 body indicators featured on the Huawei Scale 3 for only P1099 (SRP1,499)
Aside from these amazing discounts, Huawei fans should also be on the lookout for exciting flash sales on Shopee where you can score up to 50% off on chosen items such as the Huawei Wifi AX3 Router that will be up for P1999 and more!
Here are more offers and gifts to watch-out for during the 8.8 Mega Sale:
|Category
|Product
|SRP
|88 Campaign All Day Price
|Gift
|Tablet
|MatePad T10 LTE version
|7,999
|7,990
|—
|MatePad WiFi 6
|18,999
|18,899
|—
|MatePad Pro 12.6″ 2021
|55,999
|55,899
|Smart Magnetic Keyboard + M-Pencil worth P13,998
|MatePad WiFi 5
|20,990
|15,999
|Flip Cover worth P990
|Audio
|FreeBuds 4
|7,999
|5,999
|—
|FreeBuds 3
|8,990
|4,999
|—
|FreeBuds Pro
|7,999
|6,999
|—
|Wearable
|Band 4e Active
|1,399
|799
|—
|GT2e
|6,990
|5,199
|—
|GT2 46mm (Matte Black)
|10,990
|7,899
|—
|Watch 3
|18,999
|18,899
|—
|GT2 Pro
|11,999
|10,799
|—
|Watch fit
|4,999
|4,499
|—
|IOT
|WS5200
|1,599
|1,299
|—
|AX3
|3,999
|2,199
|—
|PC
|MateBook D 15 10Gen I3
|31,999
|30,999
|Backpack Swift worth P1890
|MateView GT
|28,999
|28,899
|—
|Display 23.8″ Monitor
|7,999
|7,499
|—
|Smartphone
|Nova 5T
|15,990
|11,999
|—
|Y7A
|8,999
|7,499
|—
|Nova 7i
|12,999
|11,499
|—
|Mate 40 Pro
|55,999
|48,999
|—
|Vision
|Vision S 55″
|36,999
|32,899
|Smart Box + Wireless Microphone worth P6998
|Vision S 65″
|56,999
|49,899
|Smart Box + Wireless Microphone worth P6998
Ready your wallets and don’t miss out on Huawei’s 8.8 Mega Sale! Discover more here: https://shopee.ph/huaweiofficialstore?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=seller&utm_campaign=s127208192_SS_PH_OTHR_ph-88&utm_content=pressrelease