Huawei holds career fair to bring bigger, bolder future to new graduates

Seeking to attract local talent and revitalize the job market, Huawei Philippines kicked off on Tuesday its first virtual campus recruitment this year, themed “A Bigger, Bolder Future,” in partnership with the top universities in Metro Manila.

Nearly 500 students of Mapua University and other educational institutions in the Philippines participated in the event, as they aspire to jumpstart a career in the ICT industry and be part of Huawei’s growing local talent pool.

In her speech welcoming the participants, Jade Cao, Huawei Philippines Human Resource Director, said Huawei aims to develop the Filipino ICT talent and train them in global standards to “make the local talent ecosystem more glorious.”

“We believe in collaboration and long-term partnership with Mapua. In the past, a lot of Mapua fresh graduates joined Huawei and already became the key staff of Huawei and fulfilling the vision and mission of Huawei,” Cao said, noting that Mapua remains to be the top source of Huawei engineers.

Huawei Philippines’ partnership with Mapua University started in 2015 with the Huawei Seeds for the Future Program. Since then, Huawei has launched several successful programs and events, including the Huawei ICT Academy, Huawei ICT Competition and Huawei Sales Elite Challenge in 2019. Last year, Huawei opened its scholarship program to Mapua students.

Mapua graduates who are now working at Huawei Philippines are hoping that more of their fellow Mapuans would seize the opportunity to work at Huawei and gain firsthand experience in their field of study.

Sharing his career journey, John Michael De Jesus, a Mapua graduate of Electronics Engineering and now a radio frequency engineer at Huawei, said he first heard about Huawei when he was in high school.

“I was searching about 3G, 4G, LTE, then I stumbled upon a globally leading telecom vendor, which is Huawei. Then I got interested in joining the company when I was an undergrad because I was studying mobile communications, and it was a major subject and I was passionate about it,” De Jesus said during the event.

He encouraged his fellow Mapuans to join Huawei because he “found a better version” of himself at the company career-wise.

For Christian Joshua Ulaye, a graduate of Computer Engineering and now a cloud core network engineer, he was motivated to apply at Huawei because of the experience of his fellow Mapuans.

“I first heard about Huawei when they went to Mapua for a job fair, and I got interested to join the company because of the good experiences I heard from fellow Mapuans working here,” he said.

Ulaye added that after he got hired, he realized there is a lot to learn in his line of work. He described his job as “challenging but rewarding.”

The career fair with Mapua University is the first in a series of online campus recruitment activities of Huawei Philippines this month. University of the Philippines had the recruitment event last April 22 followed by another recruitment drive on April 28 and April 30, 2021 respectively. Another online recruitment is set this May 2021.

The following job openings were announced at the event: wireless engineer, datacom engineer, fixed network engineer, procurement engineer, supply chain engineer, maintenance engineer, software engineer, civil engineer, RF engineer, electrical engineer, project controller, finance specialist, account specialist, account manager, public relations manager and sales specialist. Graduates from other Universities can submit their resumes as well.

Interested applicants may send their updated resume to ph_recruitment@huawei.com. For more information on upcoming events, please follow Huawei Philippines’ Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/HuaweiTechPH.