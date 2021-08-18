Huawei Holds Developer Day 2021 this August 20

Global tech leader Huawei is set to present its most recent feats in the Philippine market across its many verticals on August 20 at the HUAWEI Developer Day. The tech giant is also expected to provide updates on how it is building and growing its ecosystem in the Philippines vis-a-vis the local rollout of the recently launched HarmonyOS; and how it is projected to further the smart lifestyle of Filipino Huawei fans.

Other highlights of the upcoming e-conference is the showcase of the Petal Search Nearby — the latest update to the Petal Search which optimizes its suggestions and searches related to location. On the enterprise front, Huawei will be sharing how the Huawei Cloud is accelerating the digital transformation of Philippine enterprises. This is Huawei Philippines’ third installment of its annual developer’s day to reaffirm its commitment to making the lives of Filipinos through technology. “We at Huawei have always had the best interest of our customers as the bedrock of every product and experience design and development. We remain committed to offering the best tech experience to consumers made possible by industry-leading innovations across all verticals — from products and software to services. Through this, we are able to create a fully connected and intelligent world for our Filipino customers where they enjoy the efficiency and comfort brought by a seamless AI life. We are glad that we, together with our millions of fans from all over the world, get to embrace the future, today,” shares George Li, Country Manager of HUAWEI Consumer Business Group for the Philippines.

The tech giant has not only been aggressive in launching tech innovations, but also in forging partnerships with key industry players in the country to reinforce its efforts in fulfilling the needs and interest of Filipinos. In line with this, the Huawei Developer Day will also be graced by guest speakers from some of Huawei’s top strategic partners, which includes GCash (Mynt – Globe Fintech Innovations, Inc.) President and CEO Martha Sazon, KonsultaMD CEO Cholo Tagaysay, and WISH 107.5 VP for Marketing Jay Eusebio. They will be sharing the key milestones of their respective companies and how their partnership with Huawei has enabled them to achieve business goals and attain success. The much-awaited online event is also supported by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

Filipino Huawei fans, local business leaders, and tech enthusiasts are encouraged to join the Huawei Developer Day on August 20 by registering at www.huaweideveloperday2021.ph. This e-conference will also be streamed live on Huawei AppGallery Facebook Page. Huawei will be giving away exciting prizes to lucky attendees. For more information on Huawei Developer Day, fans may visit the AppGallery official Facebook Page.