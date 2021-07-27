Huawei ICT Academy expands in Philippines with 15 new partner schools

Huawei Philippines continues to develop, build and strengthen the local ICT talent ecosystem as it welcomes 15 new partner universities and colleges to Huawei ICT Academy.

In a virtual onboarding ceremony, Huawei ICT Academy introduced its new partner schools from different parts of the Philippines. In Luzon, the Academy onboarded the University of the East, STI College Alabang, Southville International School and Colleges, Colegio de Muntinlupa, Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Muntinlupa, Southern Luzon Technological College Foundation, Angeles University Foundation and the University of the Assumption.

The Academy also reached the Visayas region with partnerships with the University of the Visayas, Marinduque State College from Luzon and Cebu Institute of Technology University. Further, Huawei brought its ICT Academy initiative to Mindanao through collaborations with Xavier-Ateneo de Cagayan University, Holy Cross of Davao College and Jose Maria College.

In his speech during the ceremony, Mr. Ken Bijianjun, Director for Channel Department of Huawei Philippines Enterprise Business Group, warmly welcomed Huawei’s partner schools for the ICT Academy. He said that Huawei ICT Academy is a corporate social responsibility program that deals with opportunities and challenges in the ICT industry. It provides high-quality resources and certification courses in AI, big data, cloud computing, storage, 5G, security and so on for the benefit of both teachers and students. “Huawei cultivates talents for the ICT industry in the whole world. We also hope to build a strong and meaningful talent ecosystem in the Philippines for Filipinos,” he added.

Huawei ICT Academy was launched in the Philippines in 2018, with the University of Southeastern Philippines (USeP) as one of its pioneering partner universities. Dr. Randy S. Gamboa, Dean of USeP’s College of Information and Computing, recalled USeP’s journey with Huawei ICT Academy since joining in 2018.

“From the designing of the memorandum of understanding to the hosting of the national ICT competition, Huawei and our university have been working together to advance the use of information and computing technologies in education. Sharing this information, generating opportunities and improving the ICT talent ecosystem are our important goals,” Dr. Gamboa said. He noted that seven USeP faculty members obtained Huawei Certified Network Associate certification, and three of them are now Huawei Certified Academy Instructor.