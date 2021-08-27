Midrange King HUAWEI nova 8 and 8i with 64MP Camera and 66W SuperCharge to go on first sale today

Huawei Philippines today announced the local availability of their Super Smartphone HUAWEI nova 8 and HUAWEI 8i. Engineered for everyday use, the HUAWEI nova 8 and 8i pack a gorgeous display, flagship-level design, a versatile 64MP quad-camera, an advanced processor for users to enjoy the most content viewing, capturing, and sharing. The long battery life and 66W fast charging support even give users peace of mind throughout the day.

Make Every Snap Count with 64MP AI Quad Camera

Continuing Huawei’s camera legacy, HUAWEI nova 8i boasts an all-round AI Quad Camera to help you capture memorable moments. Fitted with a 1/1.7-inch sensor, the 64MP High-Res Main Camera lets you easily capture clear pictures with crisp details and supports the direct output of 64 MP high-res photos. The 120° Ultra-Wide Angle Camera allows users to pack more content into every photo whether during a hike or family gathering, while with the Macro Camera you can take a close-up shot at finer details just 4cm from the lens.

When exploring after dark, HUAWEI nova 8i is there for you, too. It supports Super Night Shot 2.0 so you can snap standout photos easily when walking through colorful city streets at night.

Huawei has also packed a 64MP AI Quad Camera setup into HUAWEI nova 8, with a high-resolution rear camera to help you get the perfect shots and HD video content. This high-resolution also gives you more freedom to refine your photography and explore your creativity with post-editing. Be sure to also try out the Dual-View Video feature, which adds a fun and unique touch to your videos.

Last but certainly not least, HUAWEI nova 8 does not neglect the selfie camera. A 32MP High-res Front Camera helps you and your friends look you are the very best in every selfie. It even supports Night Selfie Mode to automatically enhances lighting conditions and improve background details.

Enable Long-lasting Entertainment with 66W SuperCharge

Low-battery anxiety is a thing of the past as HUAWEI nova 8 and 8i bring you the 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge and a large 4300mAh battery. Thanks to the innovative single-cell tri-electrode technology, HUAWEI nova 8i can be charged to 68% in just 20 minutes and can be fully charged in just 38 minutes. The HUAWEI nova 8 can be charged to 60 percent in just 15 minutes and 100 percent in 35 minutes. This means you can quickly give your HUAWEI nova 8 or 8i a charge over your idle time. Plus, power-saving AI algorithms provide battery management for mobile tasks so you can make better use of the battery for games and entertainment that last throughout the day.

HUAWEI nova 8 and 8i also help improve signal strength for smooth gaming even when the devices are held horizontally. Smart Game Assistant lets you be less distracted during games. When enabled, it lets you mute notifications of calls and messages for selected games to enjoy more immersive gameplay.

With an internal storage of 128GB, you can save more onto the device. Riding on its high performance and Huawei’s smart memory technology, the HUAWEI nova 8 and 8i come equipped with 8GB of RAM enabling a buttery-smooth experience for users to run multiple background apps at once.

Enriched User Experience That You Must Love

Running on the latest EMUI 11, HUAWEI nova 8 and 8i offer a selection of smart features to help users handle tasks more efficiently in everyday life. MeeTime lets you call another Huawei smartphone or tablet. It lets you communicate in a more convenient way by sharing your screen and add your own doodles and notes to it. HUAWEI nova 8i also supports screenshot and screen-recording features by knuckle gestures.

HUAWEI nova 8i users can enjoy a smarter, richer, and secure smartphone experience brought by Huawei Mobile Services (HMS). In addition to HUAWEI Music, HUAWEI Health, and other high-quality apps, Huawei has constantly unveiled new apps around the world through the trusted, innovative and secure AppGallery.

The HUAWEI nova 8i also supports Petal Search to bring a reimagined searching experience, enabling users to enjoy a smart digital life.

Buy HUAWEI nova 8 and 8i and get exclusive freebies!

HUAWEI nova 8 and 8i are both powerful midrange smartphones that feature a superb re-designed aesthetic, immersive display characterized by the unique camera setup, and the 64MP quad-camera setup offers all-around photographic capabilities to set free users’ creativity. These smartphones are built for a generation that is always on the move, with 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge support that allows you to top up in an instant.

The HUAWEI nova 8 and 8i are officially available starting today, August 27, 2021 via online Huawei Store, Lazada, Shopee, or through Huawei Experience Stores nationwide and consumers can get exclusive freebies until August 31, 2021, while supplies last.

Get the HUAWEI nova 8i in Moonlight Silver, Interstellar Blue, or Starry Black for PHP 13,999 and get freebies such as HUAWEI Wireless Charging Lamp worth PHP 2,499, and Huawei Cloud storage with benefits up to PHP 2,038. Or purchase the HUAWEI nova 8 in Blush Gold for PHP 19,999 to also get the same set of freebies!