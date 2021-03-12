Huawei opens first innovation hub for developers in APAC

Huawei is further accelerating the digital transformation in Asia Pacific with the launch of its first regional center for developers and partners – the DigiX, which is located at the Changi Business Park in Singapore and equipped with augmented and virtual reality, artificial intelligence, Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) core kits, and other technological capabilities to support developers across Asia Pacific, including the Philippines, in their app development journey.

“In the new intelligent era, Huawei aims to build a ‘1+8+N’ all-scenario mobile ecosystem with HMS that empower developers to innovate as they build their business,” Jay Chen, Vice President of Huawei Asia Pacific, said in an interview during the event.

Chen explained that the DigiX Lab provides a platform to “cultivate and equip developers with the necessary app development tools to innovate and advance the future of the digital space.”

“In the era of ecosystem collaboration, it is more important to manage cooperation than to manage competition. With this in mind, Huawei will continue to increase investment in building a diversified and prosperous ecosystem to build a fully connected, intelligent Asia Pacific,” Chen added.

Huawei is also committed to bring more local in-demand apps onboard HUAWEI App Gallery to elevate its mobile ecosystem. Currently Huawei has been working with Filipino software and app developers to accomplish this goal.

As an advocate of talent enablement, Huawei initiated programs such as Huawei ICT Academy, ICT Certifications, Huawei Mobile Service Training, ICT Competition and Seeds for the Future to train students across the globe including the Philippines on ICT technologies and products.

Through its TECH4ALL initiative, Huawei aims to use the power of technology to bridge the digital divide and drive sustainable development.