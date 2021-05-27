Huawei partners with DOT to showcase the beauty of Philippines worldwide

HUAWEI has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Tourism (DOT) to promote the Philippines’ tourist destinations, arts and culture to its more than 600 million users around the world.

Attendees present at the signing ceremony were Department of Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, DOT Assistant Secretary Howie Uyking, Huawei Philippines Vice President Daniel Guo, and Huawei Hong Kong Service COO, Mr. Wang Zhihui.

The partnership aims to showcase the Philippines’ world-class tourist spots, Filipino products and tourism-related events to HUAWEI Themes users in over 170 countries and regions. Under the MoU, HUAWEI Themes users can explore the Philippines curation series now under the “Pinoy Favorites” category on the app homepage.

The DOT will be the photo contributor under this partnership to provide source images related to the Philippines’ arts and culture. Among others, the popular tourist destinations in the Philippines such as beaches, islands, heritage towns, and deep seas will be featured in the app. Moving forward, DOT will also offer domestic tourism vouchers for hotels, attractions and tours to HUAWEI Themes users.

In her speech, DOT Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat expressed her gratitude to Huawei for supporting the DOT’s efforts in handling the pandemic’s effect on the tourism industry by lending its wide reach of smartphone users.

“Our strategy for the safe and gradual reopening of tourism in the Philippines will be greatly supported by this digital content partnership as it will offer Huawei users anywhere in the world with glimpses of our country’s beautiful destinations and allow them to customize their mobile devices with images of our tourism offerings,” Romulo-Puyat said. The Tourism Secretary hopes that through this project, Huawei smartphone users will be inspired to visit the Philippines once the government resumes international travel.

Meanwhile, Huawei Philippines Vice President Daniel Guo emphasized that Huawei’s collaboration with the DOT is in line with the “glocalization” approach of Huawei Philippines and Huawei Mobile Services (HMS). “Huawei has established an extensive cooperation with the government, local businesses and communities, to continuously bring innovative digital services to consumers and create greater social values,” he said.

“Through the collaboration, we will curate a series of Philippines-centric wallpapers and smartphone themes, including the scenery landscapes and tourist attractions of the Philippines, as well as creative themes created by local artists, photographers, cartoonists and animators,” Daniel Guo added.

The MoU will not only help promote beautiful places in the Philippines but will also open a door of opportunity for talented Filipinos. Mobile themes created by passionate marine environment artist AG Saño and digital artists Mariel Garcia, Nelvin Supilanas, Rehts Merejilla and Mark Magnaye are now available in HUAWEI Themes.

HUAWEI Themes is one of the first self-developed apps by HMS, In 2020, it achieved over 1.8 billion total themes download. By end of 2020, 96% of the PH local top apps, including Gcash, Paymaya, BDO Digital Banking, UnionBank Online, and SSS Mobile, have integrated with HMS Core and onboarded to AppGallery.

Through the open HMS Ecosystem, Huawei shares a number of innovative capabilities with its partners from various sectors, including tourism, which enable high-quality, convenient and safe applications to reach every Huawei device user in a more direct way. Through this, Huawei is able to lower the connectivity cost and expand service coverage, bringing modern digital services to a wider user base. By providing localized service applications in more countries and regions, Huawei makes All-Scenario services more accessible to users, jointly improving service efficiency and digitization level of services.