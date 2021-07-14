HUAWEI Service Carnival officially starts in PH

Huawei Consumer Business Group holds the Huawei Service Carnival in ten countries including the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, New Zealand and Myanmar from July 12 to September 12. The service carnival, which features exclusive offers and promos, is Huawei’s ‘thank you’ to its many users and fans in the Philippines.

The Huawei Service Carnival covers spare parts replacement up to 50% off, PHP 699-799 battery replacement, free clean up services and a sale on accessories. The three-month service carnival is sure to delight all Filipino Huawei fans and customers.

Exclusive Offer 1: Spare Parts Replacement up to 50% off selectively

This is a limited time offer wherein the parts of a customer’s Huawei gadget may be replaced with original spare parts for up to 50% off. It is also inclusive of a 90-day warranty. Customers are encouraged to check if their needed spare parts are available. They then can proceed to making an appointment at the nearest Huawei Service Center in their area.

Exclusive Offer 2: PHP 699/799 Battery Replacement

Huawei Devices are known for their durability and longevity, capable of standing the test of time and intensity of usage. To further extend the lifespan of the device, customers may also replace their batteries at a lower cost. The replacements will also come with a 90-day warranty. Customers just need to check with a Huawei Service Center near them if their required battery is available. Upon confirmation of appointment, customer may personally visit the center.

Exclusive Offer 3: Free Clean-up services

Customers may also set an appointment at any Huawei Service Center for a one-time free disinfection, cleaning, and inspection of their devices. This is to ensure that their device is shipshape and is free of any virus.

To receive free disinfection, cleaning and inspection services, customers must bring their smartphones, tablets and wearables to any Huawei Service Center upon confirmation of appointment.

Exclusive Offer 4: Accessories at a very low price

Huawei accessories such as earphones, cables, phone chargers, adapters, and protective cases

are also up for grabs at discounted rates from July 12 to September 12. Customers who wish to replace their current accessories may visit any Huawei Service Center to avail of the discounted items.

All Huawei Service Centers across the Philippines adhere to the safety protocols implemented by local government units in their respective areas. Customers are highly encouraged to follow safety procedures such as social distancing, and wearing of face masks and face shields while inside the service centers.

Customers may start setting an appointment at the Huawei Service Center nearest to them and avail of the exclusive deals and great discounts available until September 12, 2021. For more details, Huawei users may visit the Huawei Service Carnival webpage or contact the hotline of the center closest to them.