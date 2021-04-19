Huawei takes teaching-learning experience to next level

As the Philippine education sector increasingly adopts digital technology, Huawei introduced its Smart Classroom Solution at the recently concluded Huawei Industrial Digital Transformation Conference, which will make day-to-day classes more interactive and engaging for both teachers and students.

The solution, based on HUAWEI IdeaHub Board and the education cloud platform, aims to address the long-term challenges faced by local educational institutions, such as the lack of interactive teaching methods and unbalanced allocation of resources.

Speaking during the education session of the conference, held online from March 24 to 26 of this year, Xu Jun, Vice President of Global Government Business Unit, Enterprise Business Group of Huawei, explained how the Smart Classroom Solution focuses on students and combines both online and offline methods to meet the interaction requirements in classrooms.

The Smart Classroom Solution utilizes the large-screen IdeaHub Board as a portal and leverages smart terminals, such as tablets and various teaching applications, to share high-quality teaching resources based on the cloud platform. For remote teaching, the solution offers functions such as online learning, live streaming, and recording.

To further enhance the teaching-learning experience, HUAWEI IdeaHub Board has a group discussion scenario wherein teachers and students can share content and interact with each other. This encourages students to participate in class while improving teaching experience and efficiency.

With the shift to online learning, parents have become worried about their children’s prolonged exposure to blue light. Studies show that vision impairment is one of the major concerns in the Philippines, and Filipino children are especially prone to eye problems. For this reason, Huawei prioritizes users’ visual comfort and protection by equipping the IdeaHub Board with anti-blue light technology, which blocks harmful blue lights from the light source while also preventing yellow cast.

Through technological innovation, Huawei hopes to help transform the traditional education setup in the Philippines into a student-centric, “online + offline” hybrid teaching mode.

Huawei unveiled other key innovations at the conference, showcasing its latest progress in connectivity, cloud and artificial intelligence that will benefit the country’s government, education, transportation, finance and energy sectors.