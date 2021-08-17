ICYMI: realme is looking for new brand ambassadors – PHP 50,000 cash, 1-year influencer contract, and other prizes at stake!

As part of its mission to be a champion for today’s youth, realme, the no. 1 smartphone brand in the Philippines for Q1 and Q2 2021, is looking for new authentic voices to represent and collaborate with through the second installment of Dare To Represent, the online search for realme’s next brand ambassadors.

This initiative is part of this year’s realme Global Fan Festival celebration this August, as the brand continues to show its gratitude to the realme community for their continuous support. With the theme “Dare To Be You”, realme’s month-long celebration highlights the importance of staying unapologetically real for today’s generation. As a brand that’s proudly for the youth and by the youth, realme empowers today’s generation to stay authentic and true to themselves despite judgment or criticism.

In line with this theme, interested participants are tasked to upload a short video on their social media accounts, explaining how they encourage themselves to stay unapologetically real despite what other people may say.

Entries will be accepted until August 20, and the announcement of winners will be on August 26. Two lucky participants will get to take home a P50,000 cash prize, and a 1-year contract as brand influencer, and other content collaboration opportunities with realme. For the full set of mechanics, visit this link: https://bit.ly/DTRS2_Mechanics and the realme Philippines Facebook page.

For the latest info and updates on the realme Global Fan Festival, be sure to follow realme on Facebook at facebook.com/realmePhilippines, @realme_PH on Twitter, and @realmephilippines on Instagram. #DareToBeYouwithrealme #realmePH