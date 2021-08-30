ICYMI: There’s A GCash Hack That Lets You Shop Great Deals For Brands You Love

This one’s for all you Add-To-Cart Aficionados. We know you love online shopping and convenience, so what if we told you there’s a GCash life hack that lets you access all your favorite merchants, get exclusive deals, and shop all things lifestyle: from food & drinks, to retail & essentials, home improvements, tech, and gaming, right in the app itself.

Introducing GLife: a feature within your GCash app that makes it your all-in-one Super Life app! And because it’s already in GCash, you get to enjoy super seamless payments without having to switch apps!

Even more brands to love: Now with a wider range of brands curated for your lifestyle

Food & Drinks

We love a good cup of coffee for all kinds of days, so here’s something perfect for your dream coffee corner at home. Support our local coffee farms and enjoy the simple pleasures of organically-produced, small-batch roasted & brewed coffee from The Dream Coffee or bring in the cafe experience at home with coffee connoisseur equipment and skillfully roasted, artfully blended coffee beans from Café Calypso – both committed to good causes for the community, with Dream Coffee honoring the farmers of the T’boli Tribe and Café Calypso paying it forward through social initiatives at least once a year. But of course, we all have those extra busy WFH days, so if you don’t have time to make your own, you can rely on Bo’s Coffee to deliver your favorite morning or midday brew to help you get through the day.

More time at home also means more me-time moments. Treat yourself with a healthy and filling snack from Banh Mi Kitchen or let yourself indulge in your comfort food favorites from Wildflour. Recreate your favorite dine-out experiences at home for those intimate catch ups and small get-togethers with your family and closest friends with feasts from Bistro Delivers. Spice things up by being your own barman with booze from Boozy & Liquor PH!

Lifestyle / Retail

Cultivate good energy in your home with brands that support a conscious and holistic lifestyle. Shop slow fashion, sustainable self-care, and small-batch finds for you or your loved ones with Frankie & Friends General Store. Add a warm, rustic touch to your space with Domesticity where you’ll find handcrafted pieces combining beauty and function made by a Gawad Kalinga Community in Negros Occidental. Organize and declutter with quality home products at affordable prices from OKStore. And find things that spark joy in Lounge Edit, your online hub for all things home and curated work, sleep, and playwear.

All this going out less is a great opportunity to take care of ourselves more. Give yourself a break and be free to move in all ways with zero pressure activewear & life-intervention wear from Our Recess. And after days and nights of styling in the past and being exposed to pollutants in the outdoors, you can let your hair recover through some extra TLC with products from HairMNL.

Groceries & Essentials

Live easier with your everyday essentials covered and more with just a few taps. Have your grocery needs, kitchen staples, and other home essentials at affordable prices delivered to your doorstep with PureGo, and keep yourself and your family – including your fur babies – in tip-top shape with vitamins, supplements, and all the honest to goodness stuff for you and your pets from Healthmart, Health Grocer, and PetMart.

With GLife, the “dine-in” possibilities are endless! Korean food cravings from watching KDramas? Get your favorite snacks or have your own samgyupsabahay with Sijang Mart, the #1 Korean Grocery in Metro Manila. You can also make your own at home dampa experience with quality seafood and other kitchen selections from Pacific Bay. And for more special occasions, enjoy cooking up something different with trusted quality ingredients from The Rare Food Shop.

Turn those design pegs into a reality and transform your home into your dream abode with smart home products from CNX while having your house care needs such as home repairs and improvements taken care of by Gawin.PH.

Home / Tech / Appliances

Whatever you want your home lifestyle to be, GLife has something for everyone.

If you want to take a break and disconnect, bond with your family or your closest friends with some fun games from Hobby Corner – your one-stop hobby shop for people of any age. Make the mood extra fun with some good tunes enjoyed through high quality audio from JBL’s speakers, headphones, and sound systems!

If you’re into mobile gaming, why not flex your skills in some competitive casual gaming with Goama Games? And when it comes to all your different at home multimedia needs, gadget goals, and dream upgrades, you can trust merchants like ConcepStore, Game One PH, and Cherry to have what you need while you keep your home connected for work, school, or play, with prepaid and postpaid plans from Globe Online Shop.

More exclusive deals everyday

From buy one take one promos & special sales to exclusive discounts for all the merchants above and more – shopping for essentials and browsing through your favorite shops is now more exciting because you’ll always find the best deals that fit whatever lifestyle you choose.

Made even more convenient

With GLife, you get all the perks of shopping online without the hassle of having to switch apps especially when paying for your orders. No need to use extra apps to access on demand services, with easier ways to discover and pay with just a few taps.

All of these you can easily access right in your GCash app. If you don’t have the app yet, you can download it via The App Store or Google Play and easily register your number! Unlock your super life today with GLife.