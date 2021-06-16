Ignite Inspiration with TECNO Mobile’s Spark 7 Pro

Premium smartphone brand, TECNO Mobile’s latest offering is every student’s dream come true. The multitasking Spark 7 Pro, which is now available at the TECNO Mobile Flagship Store on Lazada, is the perfect tool for making things happen. Great for online learning, as well as entertainment, with Spark 7 Pro, anything is possible!

Keep Dreaming, Keep Going with Spark 7 Pro

If there’s one thing a Zoomer needs these days, it’s a multitasking smartphone capable of keeping up with their predominantly digital lifestyle. Tech-savvy members of Gen Z rely heavily on their gadgets for most of their productivity, entertainment, and even socialization needs. Spark 7 Pro is more than equipped to handle distance learning requirements, simultaneously running apps needed for online classes, school work, and research.

As soon as school or work are done, this smartphone instantly provides Zoomers with entertainment at their fingertips. Spark 7 Pro delivers maximum enjoyment when streaming music and videos, and playing games, with it’s huge 64GB+6B or 128GB+4GB memory, giant 5000mAh battery, and powerful Helio G80 processor.

Spark 7 Pro Key Features

Helio G80 – 2.0 GHz Octa Core Processor that can effortlessly run multiple apps at the same time

HiOS 7.5 Operating System, based on Android 11, with features like WiFi Share, Phone Cloner, Smart Scanner and more

5000mAh Battery capable of a standby time of up to 14 days, and up to 18 hours of voice calling, 16 hours of web browsing, 22 hours of music playback using earphones, 20 hours of video playback or 16 hours of offline gaming

6.6” HD+ Dot-in Screen with a 720 x 1600 HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate

48 MP AI Triple Rear Camera with Quad Flash – 48MP Main Camera, 2MP Bokeh Lens, and AI Cam – with Quad Rear Flash, plus an 8MP Front Camera with Dual Front Flash for the perfect selfie, even in low light

48 MP AI Triple Rear Camera with Quad Flash – 48MP Main Camera, 2MP Bokeh Lens, and AI Cam – with Quad Rear Flash, plus an 8MP Front Camera with Dual Front Flash for the perfect selfie, even in low light Smile Shot, which detects your smile automatically, and instantly takes a photo

Professional shooting modes for capturing every dream moment, including Super Night Shot, Timelapse, Video Bokeh, and 2K

Slim body with fin-shaped design that is ultrathin with a superior hand feel

3 eye-catching colors – Magnet Black, Alps Blue, and Spruce Green

Get Your Spark 7 Pro Now on Lazada!

Spark 7 Pro with 64GB+6GB memory is now available at the TECNO Mobile Flagship Store on Lazada. This dream phone can be yours for the unbelievably low price of PHP 6,990.00. Also available at TECNO Mobile Concept Stores and partner dealers is the 128GB+4GB memory variant of Spark 7 Pro.