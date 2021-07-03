In This Season of Al Fresco Dining, City of Dreams Manila Hits the Spot At Nobu Manila, Wave and Breezes

With restaurant dining restrictions eased in the metropolis, three City of Dreams Manila restaurants step up to offer distinct and upscale al fresco experiences combining picturesque outdoor views with a delectable collection of finest cuisines and five-star service. Tucked in their respective idyllic spaces, the patios of Nobu Manila, Wave and Breezes also conveniently provide misting fans for the added comfort of diners.

Few places can match the posh feel of City of Dreams’ al fresco spots:

Nobu Manila

Bringing the renowned and hip vibe of Nobu restaurants around the globe that draw celebrities to its doors, Nobu Manila now also opens for lunch, serving filling and easy-to-serve donburi (Japanese rice bowl meal) specials and Bento lunch meals daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Al fresco diners at Nobu Manila’s floating cabanas and patio are surrounded by a lush garden, while indulging in the restaurant’s donburi menu which consists of six choices, from premium meats to freshest seafood, served over steamed rice. These include: the signature Nobu Manila-style Pork Sisig, a mouthwatering dish of sous vide pork belly with aji amarillo aioli, poached egg and bacon furikake; and Nobu-style “Bistek”, a flavorful combination of beef cubes, shitake mushrooms, caramelized onions with yuzu soy; among others.

Luxurious Bento meals are also available: the Assorted Sushi Bento, composed of house special cut rolls, salmon nigiri, tuna nigiri and tamago; and the Nobu Premium Bento, a good choice for diners who opt to upgrade their donburi with field green salad in the signature Matsuhisa dressing, chicken gyoza, miso soup, and assorted fruit slices. Other delectable items to delight sushi lovers include the spicy big eye tuna, salmon with avocado, eel with avocado, salmon skin, California roll, shrimp tempura roll, and vegetable sushi rolls. For dessert, Green Tea Leche Flan with azuki beans, goma tuile, and mochi bites; and the classic Leche Flan with caramel sauce cap the meal.

Nobu Manila is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for dine-in and take-away. For dinner, a la carte and Nobu’s signature Omakase menus are offered.

Wave and Breezes

Two chic and contemporary restaurant-cum-bar venues situated at the urban enclave’s scenic pool deck — Wave, which is adjacent to Nobu Manila, and Breezes at Nuwa Manila – also make for pleasant open-air all-day dining. Guests can choose from an array of all-time favorite fare and quick meals in an eclectic menu that includes splendid breakfast favorites, salads, savory

In This Season of Al Fresco Dining, City of Dreams Manila Hits the Spot

sandwiches, and signature burgers, sumptuous pizzas, and excellent pasta varieties to complement homemade sauces. Fish and chips, deep-fried calamari, and nachos, are among the traditional light snacks that go well with the extensive array of refreshing smoothies, juices, cocktails, and spirits that complete the tropical vibe of both al fresco restaurants. By night, the two outlets transform into trendy tropical bars, replete with mood lighting.

Lilting music wafting in the background lures diners to leisurely enjoy tempting entrées that include: Grilled Beef Rib Eye Tagliata with roasted onions, confit garlic and arugula greens; Crispy Pork Belly with snow pea tendrils, mustard and soy sauce with calamansi dip; and Baked Atlantic Salmon Steak with caramelized lemon and Pommery beurre blanc sauce, among others., Well-loved summer desserts are also offered, such as Halo-halo, banana split, ice creams, and sorbets.

Open daily, Wave and Breezes accept dine-in guests and take-away orders from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The al fresco restaurants seat guests at 50% capacity, in observance of physical distancing. Reservations are encouraged due to limited seating.

For inquiries and reservations, call 8800-8080 or e-mail guestservices@cod-manila.com or visit www.cityofdreamsmanila.com. Explore more of City of Dreams Manila’s promotional offers, rewards, or instantly check Melco Club points with the new Melco Club App, available for free download on iOS and Android.