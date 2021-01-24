Infinix introduces HOT 10 PLAY in the Philippine

Infinix, the premium online-driven smartphone brand, recently launched HOT 10 PLAY in the Philippines.

This latest model in the company’s HOT Series is for young people who demand high-quality video and gameplay on a cinematic display without sacrificing battery performance. It is an upgrade from the well-loved HOT 9 PLAY, which has become one of last year’s best-selling devices and converted many Filipinos into Infinix fans.

HOT 10 PLAY features an impressive Power Marathon Technology and a 6000mAh battery. Combining the power of the awe-inspiring Helio G25 Octa-core chip and a 6.82″ screen, the device ensures a high-resolution and fluid experience for its users.

HOT 10 PLAY, available in Aegean Blue and Morandi Green, will sell for Php 4,299 on Lazada. On Infinix Brand Day on January 23, it will be available for only Php 3,790.

6000mAh Super Battery and Power Marathon Tech to power your day

The Power Marathon Technology and 6000mAh battery of the HOT 10 PLAY boast impressive feats, including 55.7 days on standby mode, 53.4 hours of call time, 13.8 hours of continuous gameplay, and 155 hours of non-stop music playback. Turning on the Ultra Power Mode gives an additional 19 hours of battery life.

Helio G25 Octa-Core for a better, faster, more robust gaming experience

Powered by the Helio Octa-core chip, HOT 10 PLAY provides smooth video play and an immersive gaming experience. It uses Hyper Engine technology to reduce game lag, which allows for the intelligent switch between LTE and WI-FI. What’s more? It has 2GB + 32GB capacity.

6.82″ cinematic display offers an immersive experience

Enjoy a mobile cinematic experience with the HOT 10 PLAY’s 6.82″ stunning Dot Drop display, 90.66% screen to body ratio, and 20.5:9 full view ratio, which is close to the IMAX movie ratio. The slim display of the smartphone is perfect for comfortable single-hand operation.

8MP AI Front Camera + 13MP AI Dual Rear Camera

HOT 10 PLAY sports an 8MP AI Front Camera + 13MP AI Dual Rear Camera to capture crisp and clear images in various situations quickly. The smartphone features a powerful AI portrait blurring function, which enhances the focus of every picture.

It has a face unlock and fingerprint protection, which opens your phone quickly and safely, XOS 7.0 system, an image compressor that offers more phone storage, and a convenient split-screen mode to reply to instant messages while watching videos.