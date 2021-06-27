Infinix & Mobile Legends Bang Bang forge alliance

Global technology brand Infinix and hit video game title Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) recently announced their alliance, which kicks off with their co-hosting of the Infinix MLBB Showdown.

The series of show matches, led by Infinix Philippines’ Chief Gaming Officer Bianca “Biancake” Yao together with some of the country’s top gaming streamers such as Jhanzen “Bulldog” Latorre, Frincess Arañas, Cherisse Dianne “Cherizawa” Garnacha, and Karla Mae “Queen Wrecker” Golosinda, will be held every Friday from July 2 to July 23 at 5 pm on the Infinix Mobile Facebook Page. The Company encourages its fans to tune in as Infinix will be making special announcements during the livestream.

Infinix fans can participate in the matches by following the instructions posted on the Infinix Mobile Facebook page. Giveaways include over 10,000 MLBB diamonds, Infinix earphones, as well as brand new units of today’s best budget gaming phone, the Infinix HOT 10S, which packs a powerful MediaTek Helio with G85 gaming processor, 6.82’’ inch full HD display with 90Hz refresh rate, 48 MP triple camera with AI, and monster 6000 mAh battery.

“Infinix MLBB Showdown aims to strengthen our relationship with Infinix fans who have been very supportive of our activities and products while reaching out to other mobile gaming enthusiasts who are looking for affordable smartphones that can offer amazing gameplay experiences,” Joseph Cernitchez, Public Relations Manager for Infinix Philippines, said.