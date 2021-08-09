Infinix NOTE 10, available in the Philippines starting August 12

Infinix recently announced that the highly anticipated flagship gaming smartphone Note 10 Pro would be available in the Philippines starting August 12.

“At Infinix, we are committed to empowering the youth by offering the most advanced technologies at the most accessible price points,” Cooper Ma, Country Manager of Infinix Philippines, said.

Priced at Php 9,990 only, it comes with a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, a 6.95” full high definition (FHD+) display with a 91% screen-to-body ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and 180Hz touch sampling rate, a 64MP Ultra Night Shoot rear camera and a 16MP AI Beautify Selfie front-facing camera with two frontal flashes, a 5000mAh Battery with 33W Fast Charge Technology, and 128GB + 8GB memory.

As the first smartphone to offer this configuration of specs under Php 10,000, the Infinix Note 10 Pro is set to be a game-changer.

“With the NOTE 10 Pro, Infinix aims to balance performance, innovation, and style to create the ideal device for today’s young Filipinos, especially the growing number of gamers in the country who are becoming more demanding and discerning with their smartphones,” Joseph Cernitchez, PR Manager of Infinix Philippines, added.

“Having been in the industry for the past ten years, gaming is both a passion and profession for me. I have high standards for the gadgets and gear that I use. My smartphone has to have a powerful processor with generous storage for the best gaming experience, plus a big and immersive screen to navigate the virtual worlds I’m inhabiting. Today’s games require a lot of processing power. It must have a long battery life with quick-charge capability, so I don’t lose power and abandon the people I’m playing with online,” Bianca Yao, Chief Gaming Officer of Infinix Philippines, said. “The new Infinix Note 10 Pro is a game-changer for delivering all these features at an accessible price to today’s generation of mobile gamers.”

To give mobile gamers an option, Infinix will offer NOTE 10 with the MediaTek Helio G85 gaming chipset, 6 GB + 128 GB storage, and 48MP+AI Lens at Php 7,990.