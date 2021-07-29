Infinix NOTE 10 Pro is coming this August

Infinix has confirmed that the NOTE 10 series, including the game-changing NOTE 10 Pro, will be launched in the Philippines this August.

The NOTE 10 Pro delivers peak performance for gaming and data processing with its MediaTek Helio G90T chipset and memory storage of 8GB RAM and 128GB RAM. Paired with HyperEngine Gaming Technology, users benefit from faster response times, stronger connectivity and low latency reduction by utilizing two Wi-Fi bands or routers at the same time. To be priced under Php 10,000, it is set to be a game-changer in both its price and product categories.

Graphics and images seamlessly glide on the NOTE 10 Pro’s 6.95” full high definition (FHD+) display, boasting of a 91% screen-to-body ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and 180Hz touch sampling rate, offering users the smoothest and most immersive gaming and entertainment experiences.

The NOTE 10 Pro also delivers stunning professional-quality images and beautiful nightscape imagery, with its rear-facing 64 megapixels (MP) 6P ultra night camera and a 16MP AI Beautify Selfie front-facing camera with two frontal flashes.

Other innovative technologies on the NOTE 10 Pro include a 5000mAh Battery and 33W Fast Charge Technology. The batteries are integrated with Ultra Power Mode, providing an extra 58 hours of calling time when the battery reaches 5% capacity, 25% of battery backup with the Power Marathon Technology, and safe fast-charge technology.

Aside from the NOTE 10 Pro, Infinix will also launch the MediaTek Helio G85-powered NOTE 10 in the Philippines.

For more details visit: https://www.infinixmobility.com/smartphone/note-10-pro