Infinix redefines affordable gaming smartphones with the upgraded HOT 10 PLAY with MediaTek Helio G35 and 4 + 64 GB memory

Infinix, the premium online-driven smartphone brand, recently upgraded the HOT 10 PLAY in the Philippines and equipped it with the more powerful MediaTek Helio G35 Octa-core chip and increased capacity of 4GB RAM+64GB ROM.

Shaking up the affordable gaming smartphone category, the Infinix HOT 10 PLAY also sports a 6000mAh battery with Power Marathon Technology, a high-resolution 6.82″ screen, and a 13MP AI dual rear camera combined with an 8MP beauty front camera. It will be available in Aegean Blue; Morandi Green; Obsidian Black; 7° Purple.

The upgraded Infinix HOT 10 PLAY will be available on Lazada for Php 4,990 only. However, on Infinix Super Brand Day this May 28, the upgraded Infinix HOT 10 PLAY will be even more affordable at Php 4,590. Fans can bring this already amazing price even lower if they collect vouchers worth Php 100 on Lazada starting on May 25, making the final price of the new Infinix HOT 10 PLAY to Php 4,490.

MEDIATEK HELIO G35 makes smooth gaming more accessible

With MediaTek Helio G35, made even more powerful by Infinix’s HyperEngine technology, the HOT 10 PLAY provides smoother performance, faster response, more reliable Wi-Fi and LTE connections, and enhanced power efficiency.

6000mAh super battery gives you long-lasting gameplay

The Infinix HOT 10 PLAY can last a whopping 55.7 days on standby mode, with 53.4 hours of call time, 13.8 hours of continuous gameplay, 155 hours of non-stop music playback. That’s not all. Turning on Ultra Power Mode gives an additional 19 hours of battery life.

6.82″ cinematic display, 13MP AI Dual Rear Camera + 8MP AI Front Camera

While the Infinix HOT 10 PLAY’s 6.82″ stunning Dot Drop display, 90.66% screen to body ratio, and 20.5:9 full view ratio offer a mobile cinematic experience, its slim build makes single-hand operation possible.

Knowing how much Filipinos love taking selfies, Infinix equipped the HOT 10 PLAY with a 13MP AI Dual Rear Camera + 8MP AI Front Camera that takes crisp and clear images with a powerful AI portrait blurring function that improves the focus of every picture.

Other cool features include a face unlock and fingerprint protection, XOS 7.0 system, an image compressor for more storage, and a convenient split-screen mode for multitasking.

Exciting Deals on Infinix Brand Day

On May 28, Lazada will be celebrating Infinix Super Brand Day. Exclusively on the day itself, the HOT 10 PLAY, along with other best-selling smartphones from Infinix, will be available for discounted rates. Follow Infinix Philippines on social media to get updated on the latest deals.

