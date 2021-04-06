With Infinix, there’s a smartphone that’s right for your budget & digitak lifestyle

According to the latest We Are Social and Hootsuite digital report, Internet users in the Philippines grew by 6.1% (4.2 million) in 2020, with 98.5% of Filipinos now owning a smartphone.

Mobile phones have helped us cope with the current situation, enabling us to shop, learn and work from home, play games, and enjoy dramas from all over the world. With countless brands and models to choose from, finding the right smartphone that meets our various needs at a reasonable price can be frustrating. Global tech company Infinix, one of the newest and most exciting smartphone brands in the Philippine market, has a line-up perfect for different digital lifestyles and budgets.

For the discerning techie. With our increased reliance on the internet, we need a smartphone that can keep up without sacrificing performance. While a premium experience used to be exclusive to expensive flagship smartphones, you can now enjoy it at a more affordable price with Infinix Zero 8. Priced at only Php 10,990, it runs on the mighty MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core processor, which, when combined with the company’s pioneering Multi-Dimensional Liquid Cooling Technology, makes it a powerful gaming device. Infinix Zero 8 is a photography heavyweight, with a 64MP rear quad-camera and 48MP+8MP dual-selfie camera set-up. It boasts of the world’s first Ultra Night, Ultra Wide Angle, and RAW algorithms that work together to produce true-to-life images even in low-light conditions. This mighty beast is a stunning beauty, with a minimal gem cut design in black diamond and silver diamond.

For the passionate gamer. If you play mobile games for hours, you know how important it is to have a smartphone with the right chipset for smooth gameplay. Infinix Note 8 is one device that brings its A-game using a MediaTek Helio G80 processor with HyperEngine Game Technology that makes it incredibly fast. It comes packed with a 5200mAh battery and a fast-charging system with embedded power marathon tech that deliver long-lasting performance. At the incredible price of Php 7,990, Infinix Note 8 is one of the Philippines’s best-selling gaming smartphones today.

For the binge-watchers. Whether you’re into intergalactic space operas or romantic K-dramas, Infinix HOT 10 Play provides the ultimate mobile cinematic experience with its 6.82″ stunning Dot Drop display, 90.66% screen to body ratio, and 20.5:9 total view ratio, close to the IMAX movie ratio for only Php 4,290. Its 6000mAh battery runs on the impressive Power Marathon Technology, which makes it last for up to 5 days of continued use, 55.7 days on standby mode, 53.4 hours of call time, 13.8 hours of continuous gameplay, and 155 hours of non-stop music playback. Turning on Ultra Power Mode gives it an additional 19 hours of battery life. Infinix HOT 10 Play has a MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core chip that supports all streaming apps. It features an 8MP AI Front Camera and 13MP AI Dual Rear Camera set-up with a powerful AI portrait blurring function that captures crisp and clear images.

As our lifestyles become more digital, we rely on our smartphones more than ever before. With Infinix’s innovative phones, you don’t need to break the bank for a premium digital experience.

Infinix Zero 8, Note 8, and Hot 10 Play are available at Infinix’s official stores on Shopee and Lazada and retail stores nationwide.